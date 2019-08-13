StarKist Co. Honors The Korean War Veterans Of Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist Co., headquartered on Pittsburgh's North Shore, and its parent company, Dongwon of Seoul, South Korea, are proud to announce their long-standing commitment to the local Korean War Veterans of Western Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Sheraton Station Square, the company will host its annual luncheon to honor area Korean War Veterans who served so valiantly in what has been called "The Forgotten War."

Nearly 80 veterans and their families, along with local dignitaries and civic leaders, are set to attend the tribute to The Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) of Western PA, General Matthew B. Ridgway Chapter. As part of the program, distinguished members of the Korean War Veterans of Western PA will receive Ambassador of Peace Medals, presented by Korean Consultant Lieutenant Colonel, Byong Geon Park.

"The Korean War Veterans of Western PA are heroes. It is an honor to host this important annual event that commemorates the service of Korean War Veterans for protecting and preserving freedom, both in the United States and South Korea," said Andrew Choe, StarKist President and CEO. "Today we salute Korean War Veterans - and all veterans – who are truly America's heroes who have given so much to protect and preserve freedom not only here but around the world."

The luncheon will feature a special presentation by Pittsburgh Photographer and Filmmaker, Michael Sahaida. In the interest of preserving history, Sahaida spent four years on a project honoring Korean War Veterans, interviewing them and photographing their portraits. His work is set to be preserved and stored in the Library of Congress. A selection of photographs and a video will be part of the luncheon presentation.

StarKist's support to the region's Korean War Veterans goes beyond the annual luncheon. Locally the company has sponsored and donated funds for programs benefiting the veterans and their families. StarKist sponsors a trolley for the local KWVA members to ride in during the Pittsburgh Veterans Day Parade in November. In addition, StarKist employees assist with ongoing clean-up efforts of the Korean War Memorial site on Pittsburgh's North Shore throughout the year.

"This is the 5th annual luncheon that StarKist and Dongwon have hosted in recognition of our service. The fact that our sacrifice and service is being recognized means so much," said Jack Rosenberger, President of the Korean War Veterans of Western PA. "We are thankful tor StarKist and Dongwon for the support and involvement," said Rosenberger.

