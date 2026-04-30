StarKist® Joins Feed the Children to Help Put Child Hunger to Bed™

"For more than 15 years, StarKist and Feed the Children have worked together to support children and families experiencing hunger and hardship through product donations and financial contributions," said Michael Merritt Jr., Vice President, Head of Marketing & Innovation at StarKist. "We are proud to continue that longstanding partnership through the Put Child Hunger to Bed campaign. This new program gives consumers simple, meaningful ways to join us in making a positive difference for children and families."

Feed the Children highlighted the impact of the partnership in expanding access to nutritious food and essential resources for children and families, while raising awareness to help them rise and thrive.

"Every child deserves the chance not just to survive, but to thrive. Yet tonight, millions of children around the world will go hungry. That's why this work matters and why, together, we can change that," said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "When children and families have access to the food and essentials they need most, it transforms what's possible, not just for today, but for their future—supporting their development and dreams. Through Put Child Hunger to Bed, we are building a global movement rooted in compassion and action, working to ensure no child goes to bed hungry."

To help bring the campaign to life, StarKist is collaborating with a group of influential voices, including musician Jax (@jax), who boasts 14.7 million TikTok followers and is widely recognized for her inspiring music. Through her platform, she is helping raise awareness and inspire action.

"I'm proud to use my platform to support causes that matter," said Jax. "Becoming a mom has given me an even deeper perspective, and no child should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from. I'm grateful to partner with StarKist and Feed the Children to help raise awareness and support families who need it most."

United Against Child Hunger

In addition to Jax, StarKist is partnering with a group of creators and advocates to amplify the campaign and encourage participation:

Becca Kufrin (@bkoof) – TV personality and mom sharing relatable family moments and ways to support families in need.

(@bkoof) TV personality and mom sharing relatable family moments and ways to support families in need. Kit Hoover (@kithoover) – TV host expanding the campaign's message and encouraging nationwide participation.

(@kithoover) TV host expanding the campaign's message and encouraging nationwide participation. Marina Chaparro (@nutrichicos) – Registered pediatric dietitian sharing practical, family-focused nutrition guidance.

(@nutrichicos) Registered pediatric dietitian sharing practical, family-focused nutrition guidance. Samantha Busch (@samanthabusch) – Lifestyle influencer, philanthropist and member of the NASCAR community, inspiring audiences alongside husband Kyle Busch to give back and support children and families.

Making an Impact Through Everyday Choices

From May 1 through September 30, 2026, consumers can participate in the campaign in simple but meaningful ways*:

For every StarKist tuna pouch purchased, StarKist will donate one pouch to Feed the Children, up to 100,000 pouches

StarKist will also match consumer donations to Feed the Children dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000

Together, these efforts help provide meals and resources for children and families experiencing food insecurity, turning everyday purchases into meaningful support. StarKist tuna pouches make it easy for consumers to participate, offering more than 20 varieties that are convenient, ready-to-eat and packed with lean protein. Each pouch is fully cooked, perfectly seasoned and delivers 12 grams or more of protein, making it a simple, nutritious choice that can also help support families in need. It's a simple way to fuel good, feel good, and do good.

*From 5/1/26-9/30/26, for every purchase of a StarKist Tuna Pouch (any size, any type, any flavor) StarKist will donate one pouch of StarKist branded products (selected by StarKist in its sole discretion) to Feed the Children, up to 100,000 pouches. In addition, from 5/1/26-9/30/26, for each $1 donated to Feed the Children by consumers through the website, StarKist will donate $1 to Feed the Children, up to $100,000. Feed the Children is a global nonprofit headquartered at: 333 N. Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107, Phone: 1-800-627-4556, with a mission committed to ending childhood hunger.

Join the Movement

Consumers can help make a difference by purchasing StarKist tuna pouches at their local grocery store or retailer and by visiting StarKist.com/feedthechildren to learn more or donate.

Together, StarKist and Feed the Children are working toward a shared goal: to end child hunger and help kids dream of more than just their next meal, helping Put Child Hunger to Bed for children everywhere.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient nutritious proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce convenient single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations®, and Chicken Creations® in over 40 varieties. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie The Tuna®, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a global movement working to end childhood hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Together with communities, the organization provides food, essentials, and opportunities to children and families who need them most so every child can survive and thrive. Learn more at feedthechildren.org

Feed the Children | Create a world where no child goes to bed hungry

About JAX

Since she began sharing her own original music in late 2020, Jax has become an icon on basically every screen imaginable with now over 1.2 billion global career streams. Her TikTok covers and parodies proved at least one positive to emerge from the pandemic, going viral countless times over with clips like "Stacy's Mom from Stacy's Mom's Perspective" and "Update from Avril Lavigne & Sk8er Boi 18 years later" having now garnered her over 14 million followers on the platform and over 253 million "likes" to date. In 2022 she out-viraled even herself though, unleashing RIAA Platinum-certified single "Victoria's Secret" that would go on to become a universal anthem for body positivity and anti-bullying. Originally shared on TikTok as part of her "The Kid I Babysit" series, her personal take and blunt honesty quickly resonated with her followers and beyond - amassing over 450 million global streams to date, her debut entry on the Billboard Hot 100, and peaks of #9 on Top 40 and #2 on Hot AC radio.

Media Contacts

Michelle Faist

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571-441-8096

Tori Schettino

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973-588-2381

SOURCE StarKist Co.