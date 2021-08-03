StarKist® Launches NEW StarKist® Premium White Chicken - The First No-Drain Chicken in a Single-Serve Pouch

"With our new StarKist ® Premium White Chicken Pouches you just tear, add and go," said Andy Mecs, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation, StarKist Co. "This is the first no-drain chicken product of its kind and now consumers can enjoy chicken how and where they want. Whether they're eating it straight out of the pouch or adding it to their favorite chicken recipes to save time, we're excited to see how consumers use this product in their everyday lives."

Sourced and packaged in the United States, StarKist® Premium White Chicken consists of tender, white meat chicken that has been raised cage-free and hormone-free. All chickens used in StarKist products were allowed to roam freely and are raised without the use of added hormones, in accordance with federal regulations prohibiting the use of hormones in poultry.

Each single-serve pouch contains 15g of lean protein and is 80 calories. StarKist® Premium White Chicken pouches are available at select retailers nationwide. The product retails for $1.99 per pouch.

The launch of StarKist® Premium White Chicken will be supported with a fully integrated marketing campaign, which includes a TV commercial, print ads, digital media, social media promotions, a sweepstakes, influencer campaigns and a partnership with Hungry Girl.

StarKist Joins Forces with Lisa Lillien, a.k.a. Hungry Girl

To support the new product roll-out StarKist has partnered with Lisa Lillien, a.k.a. Hungry Girl, who is known for her tasty, health-conscious recipes and snacking tips. Hungry Girl will be releasing two original delicious, easy recipes using StarKist® Premium White Chicken on August 18th on her website, https://www.hungry-girl.com .

"Pre-cooked protein is a pantry staple in my house, which is why I absolutely love the new StarKist® Premium White Chicken pouches," said Lisa Lillien (a.k.a. Hungry Girl). "I love the convenience of the single-serve pouches and not having to drain StarKist® Premium White Chicken. It's super easy to whip up quick, delicious, and healthy meals & snacks!"

For quick, easy and delicious Chicken recipes and more information about new StarKist® Premium White Chicken, visit www.StarKist.com. You can also follow StarKist on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest or Twitter at @starkistcharlie.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. provides trusted, healthy, food products in the United States. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

