Starlight Investments Continues Expansion in UK Build-to-Rent Market with Strategic Acquisition in Maidenhead

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Investments, a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm, has announced the acquisition of a build-to-rent (BTR) development in Maidenhead, Berkshire. Forming part of the St Cloud Way regeneration scheme, the property was acquired from Countryside Properties (UK) Limited, a subsidiary of Vistry Group.

Located within Maidenhead's town centre on the site of the former Magnet Leisure Centre, the development is currently under construction and will deliver 255 high-quality rental homes across three buildings ranging from four to eleven storeys. The rental community will offer a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, including townhomes, each with private balconies and access to 191 underground parking spaces. The first residence, with 73 apartments, is expected to be completed in December 2025, with the remaining residential buildings anticipated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Upon completion, residents will benefit from over 7,500 square feet of thoughtfully designed amenity space, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, co-working areas, resident lounges, and a landscaped podium garden. The development will also incorporate numerous sustainability features throughout its design.

The broader St Cloud Way regeneration project is the largest regeneration scheme being brought forward by the Royal Borough Development Partnership, a joint initiative between the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead and Vistry Group.

Maidenhead is a well-connected town that is recognized for its strong economic base, high quality of life, and exceptional transport links. The site provides direct access to the high street and is a short distance to the main train station, with Overground and Elizabeth line services, connecting residents to London and the broader Thames Valley region. The town is located centrally within an established employment hub for technology, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing.

"This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to delivering new high-quality rental housing in growing UK markets," said Jonnie Milich, Head of UK Residential, Starlight Investments. "Maidenhead's connectivity, economic strength, and regeneration vision make it an ideal location for long-term investment and community building and is an exciting addition to our commuter belt strategy."

Daniel King, London Divisional Chair at Vistry Group, commented: "This deal exemplifies our partnership-led approach, working with institutional investors and public sector partners to deliver high-quality rental communities in resilient, well-connected locations. Combining innovative placemaking, extensive amenity provision and future-ready design features, we look forward to working with Starlight Investments and the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead to realize the full potential of the transformative St Cloud Way regeneration scheme."

This marks Starlight's tenth UK BTR acquisition since entering the market in 2023, bringing the company's UK portfolio to 4,000 rental suites.

Starlight's expansion into Maidenhead builds on the company's growing presence and momentum across key London commuter belt locations, including its recently announced groundbreaking in Basildon. These investments reflect Starlight's long-term commitment to delivering high-quality rental homes in growing communities that support both regional and national housing needs.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact. Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group is the UK's leading provider of mixed-tenure homes. Our purpose as a responsible developer is to work in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places people love. Operating across 26 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes. We are a multi award-winning housebuilder and the Group has again been awarded the 5 Star Rating by the Home Builders Federation following the latest industry's Customer Satisfaction Survey. For more information go to www.vistrygroup.co.uk

