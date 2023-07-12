STARRY® Brings 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung to Hersheypark® in Celebration of New Coaster, Wildcat's Revenge

Mac McClung Invites Fans to Enter the STARRY® Dunks and Drops Sweepstakes for the Chance to Experience the Wild Ride Together on July 29

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STARRY®, the official soft drink of the NBA, is celebrating the debut of the new Wildcat's Revenge hybrid coaster at Hersheypark amusement park through a partnership with 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Champion, Mac McClung. Wildcat's Revenge takes riders 140 feet in the air reaching 62 mph and through four inversions, including the World's Largest Underflip.

Together with STARRY – a crisp, clear, refreshing, new lemon lime flavored soda – Mac McClung is offering fans a chance to fly-high with the dunk king himself. Starting today through July 21, 2023, Hersheypark fans can enter the STARRY Dunks and Drops Sweepstakes by visiting https://www.goin2win.com/hersheyparkmac. Ten (10) lucky winners will be randomly selected to win a ride on Wildcat's Revenge alongside Mac McClung on July 29, 2023. For Park access, the winners will each receive 1-Day Tickets for themselves and one (1) guest valid only on July 29, 2023, two (2) All-Day Drink Deals valid on July 29, 2023, one (1) autographed player photo signed by Mac McClung, one (1) digital photo of winner and Mac McClung, and a $100 VISA® gift card.

In addition to the sweepstakes, STARRY and Mac McClung are welcoming all Hersheypark guests to a meet & greet and dunk expo at the Park the afternoon of July 29. Visitors will be able to:

Meet and take photos with Mac McClung

See Mac in action in the STARRY 3 Pt. Challenge

Cool down with great tasting lemon lime STARRY

"I'm so excited to partner with STARRY to give ten fans the ultimate amusement park experience to ride the first hybrid coaster at Hersheypark, Wildcat's Revenge, with me," said Mac McClung. "I've always loved rollercoasters and the rush it gives me, so it will be really fun to meet other ride fanatics."

"PepsiCo has been a longtime partner of Hersheypark and that's why we're thrilled to continue bringing unique experiences to fans that celebrate new attractions like Wildcat's Revenge," said Matt Nielsten, PepsiCo Beverages North America Senior Marketing Director in the North Division. "STARRY brings a new lemon lime flavor to the mix for a consumer who is simultaneously optimistic about the future and brings a sense of irreverence to their everyday, and we're proud to partner with Mac McClung to bring his flying skills to Hersheypark. We look forward to taking our partnership with Hersheypark to new heights in the future."

The STARRY Dunks and Drops Sweepstakes is only open to residents 18+ who live in PA, NJ, NY, DE and D.C. Official rules and regulations can be found here.

