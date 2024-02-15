STARRY® SIGNS GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO TO ROSTER AND DEBUTS NEW CAMPAIGN AHEAD OF NBA ALL-STAR 2024

Milwaukee Bucks' superstar and NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP, 8x NBA All-Star and 2x NBA MVP 
encourages fans to ditch their old lemon lime flavored soda in favor of STARRY®

TL;DR

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo links up with the STARRY squad, joining the brand's dominating lineup of NBA + WNBA talent.
  • From the jump, Antetokounmpo is getting into the action with STARRY with a new TVC that will air on February 17 during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.
  • "It's Time To See Other Sodas™" brings the weirdly refreshing personality of STARRY to the biggest weekend in basketball as it chronicles STARRY mascots Lem and Lime winning over Giannis's loyalty in a press conference like no other.
  • At NBA All-Star 2024, STARRY will bring fans closer to the action with the STARRY 3-Point Contest and the "STARRY AR3NA: Presented by Lem & Lime," giving them a chance to shoot their shot for up to $75K in cash throughout the weekend.

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STARRY®, the official soft drink of the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League in North America, signs Milwaukee Bucks' superstar and NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP, 8x NBA All-Star and 2x NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to its roster of NBA and WNBA talent. Antetokounmpo joins the STARRY squad alongside some of the game's biggest names like 2x WNBA Champion, WNBA Finals MVP and 5x WNBA All-Star A'ja Wilson, NBA Champion Jamal Murray, 2x NBA All-Star Zion Williamson, NBA All-Star and NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. and NBA forward Myles Turner.

PepsiCo’s latest soda sensation, STARRY, is heading to NBA All-Star 2024 to bring fans closer to the action with the STARRY 3-Point Contest and the STARRY AR3NA: Presented by Lem and Lime.
Giannis stars in the brand’s newest “It’s Time To See Other Sodas,” campaign, which chronicles Lem and Lime winning over his loyalty in a press conference like no other.
STARRY links up with Giannis Antetokounmpo just in time for NBA All-Star 2024.
Giannis joins the STARRY Roster alongside a dominating lineup of NBA + WNBA talent.
"In addition to being an unstoppable force on the court, Giannis embodies the refreshingly fun spirit of STARRY, bringing unexpected and showstopping moments with him wherever he goes, making him the perfect addition to our roster," said Michael Smith, senior director of STARRY Brand Marketing.

From the jump, Antetokounmpo is starring in the second drop of the newest STARRY campaign "It's Time To See Other Sodas," which kicked off at Super Bowl LVIII with GRAMMY®-nominated, platinum-selling princess of rap, Ice Spice. Combining music, culture and flavor, both spots urge fans to ditch those tired lemon lime flavored sodas in favor of STARRY – because STARRY Hits Different™.

"STARRY has such a playful attitude like me, so I was definitely game when they asked me to work together on shaking things up," said Antetokounmpo.

Together, Antetokounmpo and STARRY will shine bright during the biggest weekend in basketball as it chronicles STARRY mascots Lem and Lime winning over Giannis's loyalty in a press conference like no other. This new "It's Time To See Other Sodas" commercial will air on February 17 during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, coinciding with the STARRY 3-Point Contest.

NBA ALL-STAR 2024 ACTIVATIONS

For the second year in a row, STARRY is proud to present the STARRY Range at the STARRY 3-Point Contest – the ultimate test of range to see who's really got it.

  • Players will shoot a total of two (2) custom STARRY basketballs from 29' 9" out – 6 feet behind the current 3-point line.
  • Each basket made from STARRY Range is worth 3 points, each round is worth a total of 40 points.

It doesn't stop there, as STARRY will once again be showing up at NBA Crossover during NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis, with the "STARRY AR3NA: Presented by Lem & Lime." From Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, fans are encouraged to participate in the action and immerse themselves in the world of STARRY mascots, Lem and Lime, including:

  • Shoot Your Shot: Designed to mimic the STARRY 3-Point Contest, Lem and Lime will host their own 3-Point Contest on a dynamic LED court, where the brand will be giving away $75K over the weekend. Fans who sink the most 3-point shots in :33 seconds can win $25,000 each day, along with coveted "Team Lem" and "Team Lime" swag.
  • Non-Stop Action: Throughout the weekend, STARRY will host a series of interactive games with various athletes, photo and lounge experiences and more for fans to enjoy when they're not busy sinking 3's with Lem and Lime.
  • 3's For Charity: On Friday, February 16, Pacer's star Myles Turner is challenging fans to make as many 3-point shots as they can on the LED court. Each 3-point shot scored in the afternoon will raise money towards a donation to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, providing meals for local communities in need.

For the first time, STARRY is sponsoring the NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T, expanding its refreshing experiences to reach even more fans across the weekend. To hype up the crowd, STARRY will be bringing a taste of its NBA All-Star 2024 activations to the pre-game tailgate with STARRY FIZZ FEST™, featuring hoops competitions, prizes, and more.

SOCIAL ACTIVATIONS

STARRY will bring the excitement to NBA fans all month long, with opportunities to win sick prizes like:

  • NBA Ticket Giveaway: As a part of the brand's "It's Time To See Other Sodas" campaign, STARRY has partnered with Tinder, the world's most popular dating app, to give fans a chance to enter to win tickets to 5 NBA games, including the 2024 NBA All-Star Game! Just swipe right on each NBA Game Roadblock or the All-Star Roadblock to enter for your chance to win.
  • Greek Getaway: Paying homage to Giannis's homeland, STARRY is giving fans a chance to win an island vacation getaway in Mykonos. Simply scan the code on STARRY product packaging between February 21 and March 8 to enter for a chance to win.

Follow @STARRYLemonLime on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X, and visit STARRYLemonLime.com for more information on how the brand is showing up at NBA All-Star 2024 and the new "It's Time to See Other Sodas" campaign.

About PepsiCo 
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Press Contacts:
Golin
Corey Manuel
[email protected]

STARRY
Rachael Feldman
[email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo

