Stars Align For Perfect Game 14U & 13U Select Festivals

Perfect Game's commitment to growing the game of baseball and giving the elite players in North America an opportunity to showcase their talents will be on display on Labor Day Weekend, with the 14U Select Festival attracting 44 top players and the 13U Select Festival hosting 32 players. It is a natural progression from the 13U National Showcase, which was held July 11-13 in Sanford, Fla., and the 14U National Showcase, set for July 31-August 2 at the Jet Blue Player Development Complex (Boston Red Sox Spring Training home) in Fort Myers, Fla. Rosters for the 14U and 13U Select Festivals will be announced on August 7 and revealed on PerfectGame.TV.

"Oklahoma City is thrilled to be working with and partnering with Perfect Game Baseball. They are an elite organization that produces elite events and will help elevate OKC in the youth and high school baseball market. OKC in return provides an amazing venue and staff in the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and the OKC Dodgers, a highly convenient location in the middle of the country. OKC also offers exciting local amenities including Bricktown, downtown and Midtown for their athletes, coaches, and families. We look forward to this inaugural year and working with Perfect Game for many years to come." --Sue Hollenbeck, Director of Sports Business, Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau

The weekend will provide competition between the lines for the players but also valuable and important life experiences. They will join their older counterparts in visiting the Oklahoma City National Memorial, site of the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. And they will also see the culmination of a fund-raising effort to help support the Toby Keith Foundation's OK Kids Korral, which benefits families with children battling difficult health conditions, through the Perfect Game Cares Foundation.

"Perfect Game Cares does a lot of work in pediatric oncology support, autism, and other initiatives. For this particular weekend, a lot of the emphasis will be on pediatric oncology, and partnering with Toby Keith's OK Kids Corral is always a huge honor. Last year we went down for the 13U event and we had such an amazing experience in OKC. We were just embraced by Oklahomans, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be welcomed in by them again. We are going to support not only the work of pediatric cancer patients and their families, but we will also continue to support our Rise campaign, which helps children from American's most underserved communities rise out of illness, rise out of poverty, and rise to a brighter future." Jennifer Ford, Executive Director, Perfect Game Cares

Perfect Game Founder and President Jerry Ford expects top-notch baseball and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for elite 14U and 13U players in North America at the Select Festivals.

"While things are different in this very difficult year, the best of the best of the 14U and 13U age groups will still get their showcase, and they will perform on a great stage in a great town – Chickasaw Bricktown Ball Park, the home of the Dodgers AAA club in Oklahoma City. The Perfect Game 14U and 13U Select Festivals are a key part of what will be a fantastic three days of baseball that shine a light on the best players at their age levels." Jerry Ford, Founder and President, Perfect Game

For more information about the event please visit www.perfectgame.org.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball platform and scouting service, producing over 1,300 tournaments and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

