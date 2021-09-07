Start the School Year off Right and Fall Back Into Your Fitness Routine at Planet Fitness

HAMPTON, N.H., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to join the Judgement Free Zone® for $1 down, then $10 a month (with the ability to cancel anytime) from September 7 – 16*. Planet Fitness encourages everyone to stay active and healthy in a clean, safe and spacious environment. Find the nearest club or join online here.

Parents everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief as the school year gets underway – a recent national survey** by Planet Fitness shows two in three (65 percent) parents believe that their child's return to school and a routine will only improve their family's relationship overall. Planet Fitness encourages all parents to focus on themselves and their fitness goals this fall. Many are already embracing this notion – 67 percent of parents plan to reprioritize their physical and mental wellness and get back into fitness.

"Fall is a time for resetting routines and setting new goals, and there's no better time to prioritize your health and wellness," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "As home of the Judgement Free Zone, Planet Fitness offers a welcoming environment for all fitness levels, without a focus on fads or the latest fitness trends. We provide a comfortable atmosphere with a team committed to supporting and encouraging you every step of the way to help you feel your best."

Planet Fitness' top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe with enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:

Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use

Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

In addition, the free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 500 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

**Online survey conducted by Kelton Global, a Material Company, to 2,106 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.1 percent.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.8 million members and 2,170 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®️. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

