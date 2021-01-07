Start the Year Right with Healthy Crispy Fruit Snacks from Crispy Green!

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace the best version of yourself in 2021 with a healthier lifestyle! As people continue to face health challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Crispy Green, makers of Crispy Fruit freeze-dried fruit snacks, believes (aside from good hand-washing and social distancing) a balanced diet, low in added sugar and carbohydrates, is a great way to bolster one's immunity in the New Year.

According to the Centers for Disease & Prevention people with underlying health conditions are more prone to complications arising from Covid-19. Leading comorbidities include diabetes, heart disease, obesity and kidney disease. Studies from the CDC show type 2 diabetes as a leading risk factor. One UK study of 61 million medical records, found that 30% of Covid-19 deaths had diabetes (twice as many having type 2 diabetes vs. type 1).

Crispy Green believes a healthy lifestyle and diet as put forth by the recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans from the CDC is a great place to start planning your Healthier New Year. The guidelines recommend restricting calories from added sugars to less than 10 percent of total calories per day. Eating more vitamin-packed foods with fewer added sugars, less saturated fat and sodium is a great way to maintain a healthy weight and bolster your immunity.

Fruit is part of a healthy diet, packed with nutrients and antioxidants. Crispy Fruit is pure fruit, nothing else--no added sugar, clean ingredient, Non-GMO and under 60 calories per serving! Freeze-dried to the perfect crispy texture, Crispy Fruit is a delicious and healthy grab-n-go snack. "Our snacks not only taste great and are easy to incorporate into a busy lifestyle, but they're also guilt-free because they contain no added sugar," said Angela Liu, founder and CEO of Crispy Green.

Crispy Green's healthy lifestyle website, Smart Lifebites is packed with information to help you start planning a healthier 2021. It features the latest health information, nutrition, fitness trends, family, recipes and more. For fun, viewers can take the "What's Your Flavor" quiz on www.crispygreen.com and receive a special offer.

Crispy Green uses food as a force for good by offering a variety of healthy, clean portable snacks of the highest quality for people who live an active lifestyle and seek brands that align with their values. Its consumer education website, SmartLifebites, offers tips and information on healthy lifestyle topics including fitness, nutrition, family, travel, and solutions to minimize food waste and help fight hunger.

People are seeking healthy, tasty snacks to fuel their active lifestyle. Crispy Green provides 100% pure fruit as a grab-n-go snack that satisfies without sacrificing taste, while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the number one freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., according to the latest SPINS research, ending 6/30/20. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits available with no sugar added (*not a reduced calorie food).

Crispy Green's Crispy Fruit can be found in many major grocery retailers nationwide as well as through online e-tailers. For more information, visit www.CrispyGreen.com. For news updates and special offers, you can also follow Crispy Green on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

