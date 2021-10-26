Start Your Engines: Honda Returns to SEMA with Debut of 2022 Civic Si Race Cars Alongside Rugged Overlanding Trucks

- All-New HPD Civic Si race car is a prototype for entry-level touring car racing

- Team Honda Research West Civic Si race car to run at legendary 25 Hours of Thunderhill

- Overlanding is celebrated with Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0, Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project and Africa Twin Overland motorcycle

Oct 26, 2021, 09:00 ET

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda will demonstrate its diverse paths to fun and performance at the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas Nov. 2-5, showcasing seven vehicles, including the debut of two all-new Civic Si race cars and a pair of rugged Honda light trucks custom-built for extreme overlanding adventures. Honda will be located at booth #25077, in the southeast corner of Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Building upon the thrilling performance of the all-new 2022 Civic Si, Honda Performance Development (HPD) will showcase a prototype of its next-generation turn-key Civic Si race car. Designed for Touring Car competition, it will be displayed alongside the new Team Honda Research West (THR-W) Civic Si race car, which will compete in the 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race December 3-5.

Fully equipped for overlanding, the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0 and the Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project highlight the rugged capability and adventurous spirit of Honda's light trucks. The Africa Twin Overland demonstrates the go-anywhere capabilities of Honda's potent ADV bike when outfitted with the latest and greatest adventure gear.

RACING AND STREET CARS

HPD Civic Si Race Car Prototype
Honda Performance Development (HPD) will debut the prototype for a new turn-key, race-ready version of the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Si, which features a turbocharged engine and 6-speed manual transmission. Created, developed and tested in-house by HPD engineers, the HPD Honda Civic Si race car draws upon HPD's extensive production car and race vehicle engineering experience, including the development and incredible success of the 10th-generation HPD Civic Si TCA race car program.

Built from a body-in-white for SRO TC Americas, amateur touring car series, club racing and dedicated track day use, the race car foregoes a sunroof, sound proofing insulation, underbody coating and seam sealer to reduce weight and aid in roll cage installation. The car is then specifically modified for racing using a selection of HPD, and other performance and safety components.

Founded in 1993, HPD is Honda's official North American motorsports company and the technical operations center for Honda's high-performance racing programs, with products supporting multiple levels of motorsports, from karting to IndyCar, IMSA and SCORE off-road racing.

Modifications

Supplier

Part

Drivetrain

HPD

Performance-tuned production-based ECU

PWR / HPD

High-capacity aluminum radiator

Custom

High strength 4th-gear set

Cusco / HPD

Racing limited-slip differential

Borla / HPD

Turbo-back dual-outlet exhaust

Chassis

Bilstein / HPD

Inverted double-adjustable dampers

Eibach

Race coil springs

HPD

Front camber plates with caster inserts

SPC / HPD

Camber-adjustable rear upper arm

RV6 / HPD

Rear toe adjust arm

Momo

Etna 17 x 8 wheels

Pirelli

245/620-17 DHH racing slicks

Wilwood

6-piston Superlite race calipers

Wilwood

2-piece slotted floating rotors

Pagid

Racing brake pads

HPD

Stainless-steel braided brake hoses

Body / Exterior

HPD

Race body-in-white

HPD

Roll cage

HPD

Bumper-mounted brake cooling ducts

HPD

Front, side, rear underbody spoilers

APR

Rear wing

Interior / Safety

HPD

Driver and passenger footrests

OMP

Quick disconnect aluminum steering wheel

OMP

Racing seat with HPD seat mounts

OMP

6-point racing harness

IO Port

Racing window net

OMP

On-board fire suppression system

AiM Technologies

MXP main display

Motec

C125 center dash logger

HPD

Optional passenger seat installation

Team Honda Research West Civic Si Race Car
A new Civic Si race car built to compete in the National Auto Sports Association's (NASA) 25-hour of Thunderhill sports car race in Northern California Dec. 3-5 will also debut at SEMA. A key example of the Honda "racing and challenging spirit" in action, the THR-W Civic Si race car was developed and tested utilizing the professional knowledge of volunteers from multiple Honda divisions involved with design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing and finance. At Thunderhill, the modified, race-ready version of the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Si will be driven by a team of Honda associates. The team recently completed the first test of the Civic Si race car at Thunderhill in advance of the race.

Founded in 1996, THR-W team members use their experience on the racetrack to improve the design and engineering of Honda production cars and light trucks for the street. THR-W has a long record of success in racing Honda products in both Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and NASA competition, with more than 60 race victories in a variety of classes, including a class victory at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill in 2013.

Modifications

Supplier

Part

Powertrain

THR-W

Custom intake

Koyo

48mm core aluminum racing radiator

Koyo

Oil cooler

Hondata

Engine management tuning

RV6

Racing down pipe and front pipe

Ticon

Titanium exhaust

WPC

Drivetrain surface treatment

M Factory

Custom gear set

Motul

Engine oil / transmission fluid / coolant treatment

MAPerformance

Oil filter adaptor

Hasport

Racing engine mount

Antigravity

Battery

DEI

Thermo management

Chassis

Paragon

4-piston racing calipers

Paragon

2-piece floating rotors

PAGID

RSL1 custom endurance racing brake pads

Motul

Brake fluid

THR-W

Custom brake ducts

KW

Competition 2-way EXR racing dampers

H&R

Race coil springs

RV6

Rear lower arms, toe links

RV6

Rear stabilizer bar

Body / Exterior

Power Stream Industries

Custom MC2p woven pressed front splitter and air dam

APR Performance

GT250 rear wing

Seibon

Custom aero-vented carbon hood

Seibon

Carbon trunk lid

Titan 7

Custom forged 17 x 9.5 wheels

Continental

245/40-17 high-performance tires

Baja Design

Custom LED driving light

Covercraft

Custom car cover

Interior / Safety

THR-W / DR Concept

Custom FIA safety cage

BRIDE

FIA bucket seat

Schroth

FIA 6-point racing harness and window net

Fuelsafe

FIA 32-gallon fuel cell

OMP

FIA fire system

Sparco

Racing steering wheel

NRG

SFI steering hub adaptor and quick release

Acuity

Racing pedal spacer and shifter bushing

Specs

Horsepower

220 hp

Torque

240 ft.-lb.

Weight (dry)

2450 lbs.

Team Liquid 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback
Continuing its leading presence in gaming and esports, Honda is once again the exclusive automotive partner and official vehicle of Team Liquid. This year, Team Liquid and Honda celebrate their partnership at SEMA with a customized 2022 Civic Hatchback, showcasing a wide array of accessories from HPD and Honda Genuine Accessories.

Modifications

Supplier

Part

HPD

Front underbody spoiler

HPD

Tailgate spoiler

HPD

Gloss-black HPD emblem

Honda Genuine Accessories

Gloss-black Civic, Sport and Honda logos

Honda Genuine Accessories

Black Civic Si valve stem caps

Honda Genuine Accessories

18-inch black alloy wheels with black wheel lugs

Honda Genuine Accessories

Roof carrier

Thule

Motion XT Alpine roof box

HPD 2022 Honda Civic Si
HPD and Honda Genuine Accessories have combined forces to enhance the sporty appearance of the all-new 2022 Civic Si. Built specifically for the 2021 SEMA Show, the modified sport sedan showcases an extensive variety of accessories available for order from Honda dealerships, including aggressive underbody spoilers, HPD emblems, and more.

Modifications

Supplier

Part

HPD

Front underbody spoiler

HPD

Side underbody spoiler

HPD

Rear underbody spoiler

HPD

HPD emblem

Honda Genuine Accessories

Gloss-black Civic and Honda logos

Honda Genuine Accessories

Black Civic Si valve stem caps

Honda Genuine Accessories

18-inch black alloy wheels with black wheel lugs

Fifteen52 Project 96 Accord Wagon
Built in conjunction with HPD and Mountune, and powered by an HPD Civic Type R crate engine, the Fifteen52 Project 96 Honda Accord uses the mid-90s Japanese Touring Car Championship-winning Accord as its inspiration. In addition to installing the engine, Fifteen52's partner Mountune made numerous other modifications to enhance handling, safety, and braking for this track-only racecar replica. The exterior sports a white, orange, red and green paint scheme designed by the founder of Japanese racing car constructor Mooncraft Co. Ltd, Takuya Yura, modeled after the original JACCS race car scheme. Other modifications enhance the period-correct authenticity, such as the inclusion of Japan-specification headlights, and replicas of the JACCS car's aerodynamic exterior mirrors.

Available for purchase from authorized HPD dealers, the 306-horsepower (SAE net) K20C1 engine powering Civic Type R is available to racers for closed-course racing applications.

Modifications

Supplier

Part

HPD

Civic Type R K20C1 crate engine

Honda

Civic Type R Brembo front brakes

Fifteen52

Super Touring Podium wheels

Toyo

Proxes RR performance radials – 235/35-ZR19

After Hours Automotive

Race cage

Tien

Street Advance Z coilovers

Hardrace

Control arms, tie rods, toe links

Sparco

Seat, racing harness, quick-release steering wheel

HPD K20C1 Crate Engine Package 
Available directly from Honda Performance Development (HPD) is the HPD-developed Controls Package and K20C1 Crate Engine for use in racing and off-highway applications. This crate version of the engine found in the Civic Type R had been available previously to Honda Racing Line members and race teams. Now, any driver can purchase the HPD Crate Engine Package, specifically designed for easy, affordable and reliable swap applications.

Each Crate Engine comes with an engine long block, alternator, turbocharger, and starter motor. Included within the Controls Package is an HPD-developed ECU, engine swap harness, and accelerator pedal. Developed with ease-of-use in mind, the HPD ECU will be pre-tuned for convenient installation into a wide range of vehicles designated for off-highway applications, providing customers with HPD's proven reliability and enhanced performance in their own racing vehicles.

The complete package is available now through HPD's official dealers. Customers can contact the dealers directly to purchase a package as well as receive expert technical support for custom installations in their vehicles.

Official Dealers

OVERLANDING PROJECT VEHICLES

Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0
For overlanding enthusiasts looking for rugged adventure, the Honda Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0 features off-road components that further advance the overlanding capability of the new 2022 Passport TrailSport, without sacrificing the Passport's excellent road manners. Based on the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project, the trail-ready SUV is ready to go off the grid with Honda Genuine Accessories, a Jsport suspension lift kit for more ground clearance, and rugged Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires for improved off-road traction.

Modifications

Supplier

Part

Honda R&D Custom

Front recovery points in TrailSport orange

Honda R&D Custom

Fuel tank and oil pan skid plates made from 3mm thick stainless steel

Honda Genuine Accessories

Roof crossbars

Honda Genuine Accessories

Fender flares

Honda Genuine Accessories

Black 18-inch wheels

Honda Genuine Accessories

Black wheel lug nuts

Honda Genuine Accessories

Black valve stem cap with H-mark

Honda Genuine Accessories

Lower door trim with HPD logo

Honda Genuine Accessories

Trailer hitch

Honda Genuine Accessories

H-mark emblem, gloss black

Honda Genuine Accessories

Cargo tray

Honda Genuine Accessories

Cargo side panel protectors

Firestone

Destination A/T2 265/60-18 all-terrain tires

Jsport

Suspension Lift Kit, 1.5-in. front, .75-in. rear

Roofnest

Sparrow XL rooftop tent

Dirt Complex

Rear hitch wheel and tire carrier

Factor 55

Hitchlink 2.0 trailer hitch receiver shackle mount

Factor 55

Crosby 3/4" Shackle (rear recovery point)

Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project Vehicle
Custom built by Honda and fully equipped for overlanding, the Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project is based on a production 2021 Honda Ridgeline with the HPD Option Package. The pickup project is rugged and adventure-ready with bed and rooftop accessories from Thule and a custom spare tire carrier from Jsport. The Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project's off-road capability is further improved with recovery points, and stainless-steel underbody skid plates custom designed and fabricated by Honda R&D engineers, a Jsport suspension lift kit, and Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires.

Modifications

Supplier

Part

Honda R&D Custom

Gloss black front recovery points

Honda R&D Custom

Fuel tank and oil pan skid plates made from 3 mm thick stainless steel

Firestone

Destination A/T2 265/60-18 all-terrain tires

Jsport

Suspension Lift Kit, 1.5-in. front, 0.75-in. rear

Jsport

Custom spare tire carrier 

Maxtrax

Traction Boards

Thule

Tepui Kukenam 3 rooftop tent

Thule

WingBar Evo 150 crossbars

Thule

Xsporter Mid truck bed rack with side bars

Thule

OverCast awning

Thule

Rapid Crossroad raised railing mount

Thule

Canyon XT roof basket

Factor 55

Hitchlink 2.0 trailer hitch receiver shackle mount

Factor 55

Crosby 3/4" Shackle (rear recovery point)

Africa Twin Overland
The Overland Expo, the world's premier event series for do-it-yourself adventure travel enthusiasts, partnered with the Honda Powersports team to transform the 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT into the ultimate overland motorcycle. The Africa Twin Overland demonstrates the capabilities of the Africa Twin when outfitted with the latest adventure gear.

The Honda Africa Twin is already ideally suited for overland adventures, thanks to its crisp-shifting and easy-to-use dual-clutch transmission that simplifies the riding experience, allowing riders to focus on the trail ahead. The Africa Twin Overland is finished in Darkness Black Metallic, a new color for the 2021 model year.

For more information about the full range of motorcycles, ATVs, scooters and side-by-sides, go to http://powersports.honda.com/.

Modifications

Supplier

Part

Outback Motortek

Crash bars, engine guards, skid plate

Jesse Luggage

Hard luggage

Wolfman Motorcycle Luggage

Soft luggage

DENALI Electronics

Forward-facing auxiliary lights, front and rear turn signals, rear running/brake lights

Heidenau

K60 Scout tires (90/90-21 front, 150/70-17 rear)

Garmin

Zumo XT motorcycle navigation system

Garmin

inReach Mini satellite communication

Superwinch

LT2000 winch with custom mount

KonTour

Seats

Doubletake

Folding side mirrors

AltRider

Radiator guards

AltRider

DualControl brake system

AltRider

Kickstand enlarger

About Honda Performance Development 
Honda Performance Development, Inc. (HPD), has a rich heritage creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993.  From pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA Sports Cars to commercial racing programs, HPD powers the dreams of professional and amateur racers from age 4 to 40+. HPD is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., and leads all of the Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs in North America. HPD specializes in the design and development of race engines, chassis and performance parts, as well as technical and race support. HPD offers parts and race support to Honda and Acura amateur and professional motorsports racers, and is continually expanding its palette of racing programs that make Honda racing products available to all racing styles, from karting and Quarter Midgets to the highest levels of pro racing.

About Honda
Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, and Accord passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid-electric sedan.  

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

