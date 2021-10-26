Start Your Engines: Honda Returns to SEMA with Debut of 2022 Civic Si Race Cars Alongside Rugged Overlanding Trucks
- All-New HPD Civic Si race car is a prototype for entry-level touring car racing
- Team Honda Research West Civic Si race car to run at legendary 25 Hours of Thunderhill
- Overlanding is celebrated with Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0, Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project and Africa Twin Overland motorcycle
Oct 26, 2021, 09:00 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda will demonstrate its diverse paths to fun and performance at the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas Nov. 2-5, showcasing seven vehicles, including the debut of two all-new Civic Si race cars and a pair of rugged Honda light trucks custom-built for extreme overlanding adventures. Honda will be located at booth #25077, in the southeast corner of Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Building upon the thrilling performance of the all-new 2022 Civic Si, Honda Performance Development (HPD) will showcase a prototype of its next-generation turn-key Civic Si race car. Designed for Touring Car competition, it will be displayed alongside the new Team Honda Research West (THR-W) Civic Si race car, which will compete in the 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race December 3-5.
Fully equipped for overlanding, the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0 and the Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project highlight the rugged capability and adventurous spirit of Honda's light trucks. The Africa Twin Overland demonstrates the go-anywhere capabilities of Honda's potent ADV bike when outfitted with the latest and greatest adventure gear.
RACING AND STREET CARS
HPD Civic Si Race Car Prototype
Honda Performance Development (HPD) will debut the prototype for a new turn-key, race-ready version of the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Si, which features a turbocharged engine and 6-speed manual transmission. Created, developed and tested in-house by HPD engineers, the HPD Honda Civic Si race car draws upon HPD's extensive production car and race vehicle engineering experience, including the development and incredible success of the 10th-generation HPD Civic Si TCA race car program.
Built from a body-in-white for SRO TC Americas, amateur touring car series, club racing and dedicated track day use, the race car foregoes a sunroof, sound proofing insulation, underbody coating and seam sealer to reduce weight and aid in roll cage installation. The car is then specifically modified for racing using a selection of HPD, and other performance and safety components.
Founded in 1993, HPD is Honda's official North American motorsports company and the technical operations center for Honda's high-performance racing programs, with products supporting multiple levels of motorsports, from karting to IndyCar, IMSA and SCORE off-road racing.
Modifications
|
Supplier
|
Part
|
Drivetrain
|
HPD
|
Performance-tuned production-based ECU
|
PWR / HPD
|
High-capacity aluminum radiator
|
Custom
|
High strength 4th-gear set
|
Cusco / HPD
|
Racing limited-slip differential
|
Borla / HPD
|
Turbo-back dual-outlet exhaust
|
Chassis
|
Bilstein / HPD
|
Inverted double-adjustable dampers
|
Eibach
|
Race coil springs
|
HPD
|
Front camber plates with caster inserts
|
SPC / HPD
|
Camber-adjustable rear upper arm
|
RV6 / HPD
|
Rear toe adjust arm
|
Momo
|
Etna 17 x 8 wheels
|
Pirelli
|
245/620-17 DHH racing slicks
|
Wilwood
|
6-piston Superlite race calipers
|
Wilwood
|
2-piece slotted floating rotors
|
Pagid
|
Racing brake pads
|
HPD
|
Stainless-steel braided brake hoses
|
Body / Exterior
|
HPD
|
Race body-in-white
|
HPD
|
Roll cage
|
HPD
|
Bumper-mounted brake cooling ducts
|
HPD
|
Front, side, rear underbody spoilers
|
APR
|
Rear wing
|
Interior / Safety
|
HPD
|
Driver and passenger footrests
|
OMP
|
Quick disconnect aluminum steering wheel
|
OMP
|
Racing seat with HPD seat mounts
|
OMP
|
6-point racing harness
|
IO Port
|
Racing window net
|
OMP
|
On-board fire suppression system
|
AiM Technologies
|
MXP main display
|
Motec
|
C125 center dash logger
|
HPD
|
Optional passenger seat installation
Team Honda Research West Civic Si Race Car
A new Civic Si race car built to compete in the National Auto Sports Association's (NASA) 25-hour of Thunderhill sports car race in Northern California Dec. 3-5 will also debut at SEMA. A key example of the Honda "racing and challenging spirit" in action, the THR-W Civic Si race car was developed and tested utilizing the professional knowledge of volunteers from multiple Honda divisions involved with design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing and finance. At Thunderhill, the modified, race-ready version of the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Si will be driven by a team of Honda associates. The team recently completed the first test of the Civic Si race car at Thunderhill in advance of the race.
Founded in 1996, THR-W team members use their experience on the racetrack to improve the design and engineering of Honda production cars and light trucks for the street. THR-W has a long record of success in racing Honda products in both Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and NASA competition, with more than 60 race victories in a variety of classes, including a class victory at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill in 2013.
Modifications
|
Supplier
|
Part
|
Powertrain
|
THR-W
|
Custom intake
|
Koyo
|
48mm core aluminum racing radiator
|
Koyo
|
Oil cooler
|
Hondata
|
Engine management tuning
|
RV6
|
Racing down pipe and front pipe
|
Ticon
|
Titanium exhaust
|
WPC
|
Drivetrain surface treatment
|
M Factory
|
Custom gear set
|
Motul
|
Engine oil / transmission fluid / coolant treatment
|
MAPerformance
|
Oil filter adaptor
|
Hasport
|
Racing engine mount
|
Antigravity
|
Battery
|
DEI
|
Thermo management
|
Chassis
|
Paragon
|
4-piston racing calipers
|
Paragon
|
2-piece floating rotors
|
PAGID
|
RSL1 custom endurance racing brake pads
|
Motul
|
Brake fluid
|
THR-W
|
Custom brake ducts
|
KW
|
Competition 2-way EXR racing dampers
|
H&R
|
Race coil springs
|
RV6
|
Rear lower arms, toe links
|
RV6
|
Rear stabilizer bar
|
Body / Exterior
|
Power Stream Industries
|
Custom MC2p woven pressed front splitter and air dam
|
APR Performance
|
GT250 rear wing
|
Seibon
|
Custom aero-vented carbon hood
|
Seibon
|
Carbon trunk lid
|
Titan 7
|
Custom forged 17 x 9.5 wheels
|
Continental
|
245/40-17 high-performance tires
|
Baja Design
|
Custom LED driving light
|
Covercraft
|
Custom car cover
|
Interior / Safety
|
THR-W / DR Concept
|
Custom FIA safety cage
|
BRIDE
|
FIA bucket seat
|
Schroth
|
FIA 6-point racing harness and window net
|
Fuelsafe
|
FIA 32-gallon fuel cell
|
OMP
|
FIA fire system
|
Sparco
|
Racing steering wheel
|
NRG
|
SFI steering hub adaptor and quick release
|
Acuity
|
Racing pedal spacer and shifter bushing
|
Specs
|
Horsepower
|
220 hp
|
Torque
|
240 ft.-lb.
|
Weight (dry)
|
2450 lbs.
Team Liquid 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback
Continuing its leading presence in gaming and esports, Honda is once again the exclusive automotive partner and official vehicle of Team Liquid. This year, Team Liquid and Honda celebrate their partnership at SEMA with a customized 2022 Civic Hatchback, showcasing a wide array of accessories from HPD and Honda Genuine Accessories.
Modifications
|
Supplier
|
Part
|
HPD
|
Front underbody spoiler
|
HPD
|
Tailgate spoiler
|
HPD
|
Gloss-black HPD emblem
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
Gloss-black Civic, Sport and Honda logos
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
Black Civic Si valve stem caps
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
18-inch black alloy wheels with black wheel lugs
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
Roof carrier
|
Thule
|
Motion XT Alpine roof box
HPD 2022 Honda Civic Si
HPD and Honda Genuine Accessories have combined forces to enhance the sporty appearance of the all-new 2022 Civic Si. Built specifically for the 2021 SEMA Show, the modified sport sedan showcases an extensive variety of accessories available for order from Honda dealerships, including aggressive underbody spoilers, HPD emblems, and more.
Modifications
|
Supplier
|
Part
|
HPD
|
Front underbody spoiler
|
HPD
|
Side underbody spoiler
|
HPD
|
Rear underbody spoiler
|
HPD
|
HPD emblem
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
Gloss-black Civic and Honda logos
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
Black Civic Si valve stem caps
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
18-inch black alloy wheels with black wheel lugs
Fifteen52 Project 96 Accord Wagon
Built in conjunction with HPD and Mountune, and powered by an HPD Civic Type R crate engine, the Fifteen52 Project 96 Honda Accord uses the mid-90s Japanese Touring Car Championship-winning Accord as its inspiration. In addition to installing the engine, Fifteen52's partner Mountune made numerous other modifications to enhance handling, safety, and braking for this track-only racecar replica. The exterior sports a white, orange, red and green paint scheme designed by the founder of Japanese racing car constructor Mooncraft Co. Ltd, Takuya Yura, modeled after the original JACCS race car scheme. Other modifications enhance the period-correct authenticity, such as the inclusion of Japan-specification headlights, and replicas of the JACCS car's aerodynamic exterior mirrors.
Available for purchase from authorized HPD dealers, the 306-horsepower (SAE net) K20C1 engine powering Civic Type R is available to racers for closed-course racing applications.
Modifications
|
Supplier
|
Part
|
HPD
|
Civic Type R K20C1 crate engine
|
Honda
|
Civic Type R Brembo front brakes
|
Fifteen52
|
Super Touring Podium wheels
|
Toyo
|
Proxes RR performance radials – 235/35-ZR19
|
After Hours Automotive
|
Race cage
|
Tien
|
Street Advance Z coilovers
|
Hardrace
|
Control arms, tie rods, toe links
|
Sparco
|
Seat, racing harness, quick-release steering wheel
HPD K20C1 Crate Engine Package
Available directly from Honda Performance Development (HPD) is the HPD-developed Controls Package and K20C1 Crate Engine for use in racing and off-highway applications. This crate version of the engine found in the Civic Type R had been available previously to Honda Racing Line members and race teams. Now, any driver can purchase the HPD Crate Engine Package, specifically designed for easy, affordable and reliable swap applications.
Each Crate Engine comes with an engine long block, alternator, turbocharger, and starter motor. Included within the Controls Package is an HPD-developed ECU, engine swap harness, and accelerator pedal. Developed with ease-of-use in mind, the HPD ECU will be pre-tuned for convenient installation into a wide range of vehicles designated for off-highway applications, providing customers with HPD's proven reliability and enhanced performance in their own racing vehicles.
The complete package is available now through HPD's official dealers. Customers can contact the dealers directly to purchase a package as well as receive expert technical support for custom installations in their vehicles.
Official Dealers
|
Dealer
|
Website
|
United Speed Racing
|
Science of Speed
|
Mountune USA
|
4Piston Racing
OVERLANDING PROJECT VEHICLES
Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0
For overlanding enthusiasts looking for rugged adventure, the Honda Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0 features off-road components that further advance the overlanding capability of the new 2022 Passport TrailSport, without sacrificing the Passport's excellent road manners. Based on the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project, the trail-ready SUV is ready to go off the grid with Honda Genuine Accessories, a Jsport suspension lift kit for more ground clearance, and rugged Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires for improved off-road traction.
Modifications
|
Supplier
|
Part
|
Honda R&D Custom
|
Front recovery points in TrailSport orange
|
Honda R&D Custom
|
Fuel tank and oil pan skid plates made from 3mm thick stainless steel
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
Roof crossbars
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
Fender flares
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
Black 18-inch wheels
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
Black wheel lug nuts
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
Black valve stem cap with H-mark
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
Lower door trim with HPD logo
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
Trailer hitch
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
H-mark emblem, gloss black
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
Cargo tray
|
Honda Genuine Accessories
|
Cargo side panel protectors
|
Firestone
|
Destination A/T2 265/60-18 all-terrain tires
|
Jsport
|
Suspension Lift Kit, 1.5-in. front, .75-in. rear
|
Roofnest
|
Sparrow XL rooftop tent
|
Dirt Complex
|
Rear hitch wheel and tire carrier
|
Factor 55
|
Hitchlink 2.0 trailer hitch receiver shackle mount
|
Factor 55
|
Crosby 3/4" Shackle (rear recovery point)
Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project Vehicle
Custom built by Honda and fully equipped for overlanding, the Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project is based on a production 2021 Honda Ridgeline with the HPD Option Package. The pickup project is rugged and adventure-ready with bed and rooftop accessories from Thule and a custom spare tire carrier from Jsport. The Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project's off-road capability is further improved with recovery points, and stainless-steel underbody skid plates custom designed and fabricated by Honda R&D engineers, a Jsport suspension lift kit, and Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires.
Modifications
|
Supplier
|
Part
|
Honda R&D Custom
|
Gloss black front recovery points
|
Honda R&D Custom
|
Fuel tank and oil pan skid plates made from 3 mm thick stainless steel
|
Firestone
|
Destination A/T2 265/60-18 all-terrain tires
|
Jsport
|
Suspension Lift Kit, 1.5-in. front, 0.75-in. rear
|
Jsport
|
Custom spare tire carrier
|
Maxtrax
|
Traction Boards
|
Thule
|
Tepui Kukenam 3 rooftop tent
|
Thule
|
WingBar Evo 150 crossbars
|
Thule
|
Xsporter Mid truck bed rack with side bars
|
Thule
|
OverCast awning
|
Thule
|
Rapid Crossroad raised railing mount
|
Thule
|
Canyon XT roof basket
|
Factor 55
|
Hitchlink 2.0 trailer hitch receiver shackle mount
|
Factor 55
|
Crosby 3/4" Shackle (rear recovery point)
Africa Twin Overland
The Overland Expo, the world's premier event series for do-it-yourself adventure travel enthusiasts, partnered with the Honda Powersports team to transform the 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT into the ultimate overland motorcycle. The Africa Twin Overland demonstrates the capabilities of the Africa Twin when outfitted with the latest adventure gear.
The Honda Africa Twin is already ideally suited for overland adventures, thanks to its crisp-shifting and easy-to-use dual-clutch transmission that simplifies the riding experience, allowing riders to focus on the trail ahead. The Africa Twin Overland is finished in Darkness Black Metallic, a new color for the 2021 model year.
For more information about the full range of motorcycles, ATVs, scooters and side-by-sides, go to http://powersports.honda.com/.
Modifications
|
Supplier
|
Part
|
Outback Motortek
|
Crash bars, engine guards, skid plate
|
Jesse Luggage
|
Hard luggage
|
Wolfman Motorcycle Luggage
|
Soft luggage
|
DENALI Electronics
|
Forward-facing auxiliary lights, front and rear turn signals, rear running/brake lights
|
Heidenau
|
K60 Scout tires (90/90-21 front, 150/70-17 rear)
|
Garmin
|
Zumo XT motorcycle navigation system
|
Garmin
|
inReach Mini satellite communication
|
Superwinch
|
LT2000 winch with custom mount
|
KonTour
|
Seats
|
Doubletake
|
Folding side mirrors
|
AltRider
|
Radiator guards
|
AltRider
|
DualControl brake system
|
AltRider
|
Kickstand enlarger
About Honda Performance Development
Honda Performance Development, Inc. (HPD), has a rich heritage creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993. From pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA Sports Cars to commercial racing programs, HPD powers the dreams of professional and amateur racers from age 4 to 40+. HPD is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., and leads all of the Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs in North America. HPD specializes in the design and development of race engines, chassis and performance parts, as well as technical and race support. HPD offers parts and race support to Honda and Acura amateur and professional motorsports racers, and is continually expanding its palette of racing programs that make Honda racing products available to all racing styles, from karting and Quarter Midgets to the highest levels of pro racing.
About Honda
Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, and Accord passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid-electric sedan.
Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.
More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.
