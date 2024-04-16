Startek named 5-Star Employer of Choice in Australia for second consecutive year

DENVER, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been named a 5-Star Employer of Choice for the second consecutive year in Australia by HRD Australia.

The Employer of Choice award recognises organizations that excel in creating exceptional workplace environments. The award considers factors such as leadership, learning and development, wellbeing, flexibility, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance and recruitment.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 5-Star Employer of Choice for the second consecutive year in Australia. This recognition underscores our commitment to fostering a collaborative workplace environment, steered by our core value 'Work Together,' which champions diversity for better outcomes and creates opportunities for everyone to learn and grow. We extend our gratitude to HRD Australia for this honor, reinforcing our dedication to delivering a superior employee experience," said S M Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek.

The company's innovative approaches to talent development and employee engagement are key drivers of its success in the Australian market. By prioritising continuous improvement and investing in resources to support employees' professional growth, Startek cultivates a vibrant and dynamic workplace culture that attracts top talent and fosters long-term employee loyalty.

As Startek continues to expand its footprint in Australia and globally, maintaining its position as an Employer of Choice remains a top priority. Through ongoing investment in employee development initiatives and a steadfast commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace environment, Startek is poised to continue its trajectory of success and further solidify its reputation as a leader in customer experience management solutions.

About HRD Australia

Human Resources Director (HRD) is Australia's leading multimedia resource for HR professionals. Award-winning products across Australia, New Zealand and Asia-Pacific deliver essential news, insight and analysis, and constitute the most effective channel to reach senior HR professionals.

HRD works with some of the world's most high-profile business schools and leverages Key Media's global footprint to speak to the leading HR practitioners from around the globe.

HRD engages the decision-makers who matter by publishing industry-leading content that supports both the business and best-practice functional requirements placed on HR directors in their evolving roles.

