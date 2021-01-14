Starting Tomorrow, $1 Million in Scholarships and Grants Offered by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

Students across the country are facing unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. For the first time in five years, the majority of college-bound seniors plan to take out a loan ( CNBC ). To help, the NRAEF will open applications to offer financial aid to anyone pursing a secondary degree in the restaurant, foodservice and hospitality field. This year, the NRAEF will award nearly $1 million in scholarships and grants.

"Culinary arts has been a passion of mine for nearly a decade and embarking on one of the biggest journeys of my life this upcoming school year will be an enjoyable and life-changing experience for me, so thank you for being a huge part of my budding career," said Alena Jenkins-Miranda, a 2020 NRAEF scholarship recipient and Pennsylvania College of Technology culinary arts student. "I can only fully express my gratitude in the form of undeniable effort to put my best foot forward at Pennsylvania College of Technology!"

NRAEF scholarships range from $2,500 to $10,000 and can be used towards tuition and fees, books, room and board and other school-related expenses. The scholarships have no age restrictions. Whether applicants are recent high-school graduates or adults looking to make a career change, individuals at various education levels are encouraged to apply.

The deadline to apply is March 15, 2021 and applications can be completed through the Foundation's online portal – ChooseRestaurants.org/Scholarships.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation: As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry's training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community based organizations to provide "opportunity youth" with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and, the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship project – a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org .

