Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company's officers will review fourth quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company's website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-407-9039

International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13735050

The playback can be accessed through March 15, 2023.

Full Text of the Earnings Release

Internet -- The full text of the earnings release will be available on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Company's web site, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

at the Company's web site, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com. Mail -- For those without Internet access, the fourth quarter earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call the Company's Investor Relations line at 203-422-7788.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm, Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $93 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $27 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk-adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: [email protected]

