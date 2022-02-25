Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.31 and Distributable Earnings of $1.10 per Diluted Share -

- Record $7.1 Billion of Investment Activity in Fourth Quarter, Including $4.4 Billion in CRE Lending -

- Record $16.7 Billion of Investment Activity in 2021, Including $10.0 Billion in CRE Lending -

- Established Affordable Housing Investment Fund, Selling a 20.6% Interest for $216.0 Million -

- Raised $393 Million of Common Equity and Issued $400 Million 3.75% Notes due 2024 -

- Largest Non-Bank CMBS Loan Contributor for Second Year in a Row -

- Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share -

News provided by

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Feb 25, 2022, 07:00 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.  The Company's fourth quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $91.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $335.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share. The Company's full year 2021 GAAP net income was $447.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings was $794.1 million, or $2.63 per diluted share.  Distributable Earnings in both periods includes a $191.3 million gain related to the sale of a 20.6% interest in the new affordable housing investment fund during the fourth quarter of 2021, or $0.62 and $0.63 per diluted share for the quarter and full year, respectively. For GAAP purposes, the establishment of the fund resulted in a $1.2 billion positive mark-to-market adjustment directly to equity which did not impact earnings.

"2021 was a record investment year at Starwood Property Trust. We leveraged our global multi-cylinder platform to invest $16.7 billion, over 50% more than any previous year. In the fourth quarter alone, we invested $7.1 billion, and closed or committed to close over $3.0 billion after quarter end.  With $24.1 billion of predominately floating rate assets, we remain very well positioned to navigate the current environment," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"To fund our record pace of investments and our pipeline, we recently raised $1.7 billion from debt and equity.  With $9.0 billion of available secured financing and corporate debt capacity, we have ample liquidity to take advantage of the significant opportunities we see in the market," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information 

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.  The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.  The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. 

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic:  1-877-407-9039 
International:  1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic:  1-844-512-2921
International:  1-412-317-6671
Passcode:  13726790
The playback can be accessed through March 4, 2022.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $83 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $24 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.  

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the emergence of new strains of the virus), completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended December 31, 2021
(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total

Revenues:














Interest income from loans

$            189,723

$           23,512

$              —

$           3,957

$              —

$      217,192

$                 —

$        217,192

Interest income from investment securities

15,971

531


25,023


41,525

(29,312)

12,213

Servicing fees

120



14,628


14,748

(5,748)

9,000

Rental income

1,370


37,653

8,839


47,862


47,862

Other revenues

71

65

60

3,246


3,442

(4)

3,438

Total revenues

207,255

24,108

37,713

55,693


324,769

(35,064)

289,705

Costs and expenses:














Management fees

47




76,010

76,057

3

76,060

Interest expense

61,636

9,755

10,273

5,653

29,432

116,749

(220)

116,529

General and administrative

11,078

4,276

5,103

23,697

4,300

48,454

83

48,537

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

371

1

(60)

66


378


378

Costs of rental operations

421


15,674

4,580


20,675


20,675

Depreciation and amortization

313

101

11,950

3,645


16,009


16,009

Credit loss provision, net

9,397

11,301




20,698


20,698

Other expense








Total costs and expenses

83,263

25,434

42,940

37,641

109,742

299,020

(134)

298,886

Other income (loss):














Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs







82,030

82,030

Change in fair value of servicing rights




3,524


3,524

(2,686)

838

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

11,857



30,766


42,623

(43,913)

(1,290)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

(10,243)



11,177


934


934

Income from affordable housing fund investments



6,425



6,425


6,425

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,569

1,085


580


3,234

(484)

2,750

(Loss) gain  on sale of investments and other assets, net

(43)

162


12,488


12,607


12,607

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

13,997

370

6,121

744

(4,661)

16,571


16,571

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net

(346)

96

16

(1)


(235)


(235)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(5,140)

(91)


(5,231)


(5,231)

Other (loss) income, net

(939)



41


(898)


(898)

Total other income (loss)

15,852

1,713

7,422

59,228

(4,661)

79,554

34,947

114,501

Income (loss) before income taxes

139,844

387

2,195

77,280

(114,403)

105,303

17

105,320

Income tax (provision) benefit

(2,087)

(32)


(173)

1

(2,291)


(2,291)

Net income (loss)

137,757

355

2,195

77,107

(114,402)

103,012

17

103,029

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(4)


(5,439)

(6,120)


(11,563)

(17)

(11,580)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$            137,753

$               355

$         (3,244)

$          70,987

$     (114,402)

$        91,449

$                 —

$          91,449

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended December 31, 2021
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

137,753

355

(3,244)

70,987

(114,402)

91,449

Add / (Deduct):










Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



4,691



4,691

Non-cash equity compensation expense

1,783

1,054

55

950

6,086

9,928

Management incentive fee





51,163

51,163

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(97)


(89)

(108)


(294)

Depreciation and amortization

253

91

12,021

3,779


16,144

Credit loss provision, net

9,397

11,301




20,698

Interest income adjustment for securities

895



5,896


6,791

Extinguishment of debt, net





(247)

(247)

Other non-cash items

2


110

(2,020)

2

(1,906)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:










Loans

10,243



(11,177)


(934)

Securities

(11,857)



(30,766)


(42,623)

Woodstar Fund investments



(6,425)



(6,425)

Derivatives

(16,690)

(429)

(7,927)

(1,514)

7,095

(19,465)

Foreign currency

346

(96)

(16)

1


235

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(1,569)

(1,085)


(580)


(3,234)

Sales of properties




(12,487)


(12,487)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:










Loans

996



13,287


14,283

Realized credit loss

(7,050)





(7,050)

Securities

(6,138)



(594)


(6,732)

Woodstar Fund investments



7,027



7,027

Sale of interest in Woodstar Fund



196,410



196,410

Derivatives

3,718

217

(34)

503


4,404

Foreign currency

2,340

(91)

16

(1)


2,264

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,888

1,085


455


3,428

Sales of properties




7,508


7,508

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$                       126,213

$                          12,402

$                       202,595

$                          44,119

$                        (50,303)

$                       335,026

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$                              0.41

$                              0.04

$                              0.67

$                              0.15

$                             (0.17)

$                              1.10

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the year ended December 31, 2021
(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total

Revenues:














Interest income from loans

$            705,499

$           85,057

$              —

$             9,735

$              —

$      800,291

$                 —

$         800,291

Interest income from investment securities

67,589

2,190


96,771


166,550

(121,382)

45,168

Servicing fees

453



58,896


59,349

(20,610)

38,739

Rental income

5,486


234,840

38,505


278,831


278,831

Other revenues

294

293

198

6,278


7,063

(4)

7,059

Total revenues

779,321

87,540

235,038

210,185


1,312,084

(141,996)

1,170,088

Costs and expenses:














Management fees

948



(793)

167,594

167,749

24

167,773

Interest expense

206,353

37,671

59,970

22,543

119,402

445,939

(852)

445,087

General and administrative

42,000

14,557

8,067

88,879

17,472

170,975

327

171,302

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

893

250

(60)

101


1,184


1,184

Costs of rental operations

1,769


92,190

17,708


111,667


111,667

Depreciation and amortization

1,243

402

65,833

15,523


83,001


83,001

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(3,560)

11,895




8,335


8,335

Other expense

31


583

94


708


708

Total costs and expenses

249,677

64,775

226,583

144,055

304,468

989,558

(501)

989,057

Other income (loss):














Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs







162,333

162,333

Change in fair value of servicing rights




4,319


4,319

(741)

3,578

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(8,277)



28,221


19,944

(20,331)

(387)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

13,836



55,214


69,050


69,050

Income from affordable housing fund investments



6,425



6,425


6,425

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

6,984

1,160


815


8,959

(207)

8,752

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

16,584

189


22,211


38,984


38,984

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

73,209

1,253

10,155

8,288

(10,542)

82,363


82,363

Foreign currency loss, net

(36,045)

(183)


(64)


(36,292)


(36,292)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(289)

(1,264)

(5,281)

(113)

(481)

(7,428)


(7,428)

Other (loss) income, net

(7,407)

23


70


(7,314)


(7,314)

Total other income (loss)

58,595

1,178

11,299

118,961

(11,023)

179,010

141,054

320,064

Income (loss) before income taxes

588,239

23,943

19,754

185,091

(315,491)

501,536

(441)

501,095

Income tax (provision) benefit

(1,201)

306


(7,775)

1

(8,669)


(8,669)

Net income (loss)

587,038

24,249

19,754

177,316

(315,490)

492,867

(441)

492,426

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(14)


(20,121)

(24,993)


(45,128)

441

(44,687)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$            587,024

$           24,249

$           (367)

$         152,323

$     (315,490)

$      447,739

$                 —

$         447,739

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the year ended December 31, 2021
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

587,024

24,249

(367)

152,323

(315,490)

447,739

Add / (Deduct):










Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units



19,373



19,373

Non-cash equity compensation expense

7,210

2,217

197

4,129

25,534

39,287

Management incentive fee





70,270

70,270

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(555)


(355)

(166)


(1,076)

Depreciation and amortization

1,003

363

66,101

15,078


82,545

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(3,560)

11,895




8,335

Interest income adjustment for securities

(1,437)



17,301


15,864

Extinguishment of debt, net





(986)

(986)

Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses

(6,495)



405


(6,090)

Other non-cash items

14


(771)

(1,435)

415

(1,777)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:










Loans

(13,836)



(55,214)


(69,050)

Securities

8,277



(28,221)


(19,944)

Woodstar Fund investments



(6,425)



(6,425)

Derivatives

(80,740)

(1,497)

(17,269)

(10,966)

20,346

(90,126)

Foreign currency

36,045

183


64


36,292

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(6,984)

(1,160)


(815)


(8,959)

Sales of properties

(17,693)



(22,210)


(39,903)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:










Loans

45,621



57,723


103,344

Realized credit loss

(14,807)





(14,807)

Securities

(38,180)



2,045


(36,135)

Woodstar Fund investments



7,027



7,027

Sale of interest in Woodstar Fund



196,410



196,410

Derivatives

9,251

217

(138)

5,563


14,893

Foreign currency

12,471

(145)


(64)


12,262

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

11,356

1,160


2,456


14,972

Sales of properties

8,298




12,483


20,781

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$         542,283

$           37,482

$         263,783

$         150,479

$        (199,911)

$         794,116

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$               1.80

$               0.12

$               0.87

$               0.50

$              (0.66)

$               2.63

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of December 31, 2021
(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total

Assets:














Cash and cash equivalents

$                65,064

$                17,011

$                14,136

$                26,700

$                93,861

$             216,772

$                     590

$             217,362

Restricted cash

39,853

43,408

954

20,337


104,552


104,552

Loans held-for-investment, net

13,499,520

2,027,426


9,903


15,536,849


15,536,849

Loans held-for-sale

2,590,005



286,795


2,876,800


2,876,800

Investment securities

1,155,452

31,923


1,165,395


2,352,770

(1,491,786)

860,984

Properties, net

124,503


887,553

154,331


1,166,387


1,166,387

Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund



1,040,309



1,040,309


1,040,309

Investments in unconsolidated entities

44,938

26,255


34,160


105,353

(15,256)

90,097

Goodwill


119,409


140,437


259,846


259,846

Intangible assets



34,619

71,064


105,683

(42,119)

63,564

Derivative assets

34,265

128

8

391

13,424

48,216


48,216

Accrued interest receivable

106,251

3,207


947

5,988

116,393

(131)

116,262

Other assets

68,908

14,265

43,420

40,395

21,800

188,788

(162)

188,626

VIE assets, at fair value







61,280,543

61,280,543

Total Assets

$       17,728,759

$          2,283,032

$          2,020,999

$          1,950,855

$             135,073

$       24,118,718

$       59,731,679

$       83,850,397

Liabilities and Equity














Liabilities:














Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$                57,267

$                  8,917

$                14,757

$                58,920

$                49,779

$             189,640

$                        56

$             189,696

Related-party payable





76,371

76,371


76,371

Dividends payable





147,624

147,624


147,624

Derivative liabilities

12,870

260


291


13,421


13,421

Secured financing agreements, net

9,097,985

1,225,548

787,396

714,237

773,244

12,598,410

(21,560)

12,576,850

Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net

2,210,798

405,318




2,616,116


2,616,116

Unsecured senior notes, net





1,828,590

1,828,590


1,828,590

VIE liabilities, at fair value







59,752,922

59,752,922

Total Liabilities

11,378,920

1,640,043

802,153

773,448

2,875,608

17,470,172

59,731,418

77,201,590

Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests



214,915



214,915


214,915

Permanent Equity:














Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:














Common stock





3,123

3,123


3,123

Additional paid-in capital

1,735,397

600,412

(365,922)

(388,196)

4,091,685

5,673,376


5,673,376

Treasury stock





(138,022)

(138,022)


(138,022)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

40,953





40,953


40,953

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

4,573,374

42,577

1,161,334

1,413,142

(6,697,321)

493,106


493,106

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

6,349,724

642,989

795,412

1,024,946

(2,740,535)

6,072,536


6,072,536

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

115


208,519

152,461


361,095

261

361,356

Total Permanent Equity

6,349,839

642,989

1,003,931

1,177,407

(2,740,535)

6,433,631

261

6,433,892

Total Liabilities and Equity

$       17,728,759

$          2,283,032

$          2,020,999

$          1,950,855

$             135,073

$       24,118,718

$       59,731,679

$       83,850,397

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Also from this source

Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information...

Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics