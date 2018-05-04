Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

"2018 is off to a great start as we have put more than $2.5 billion of capital to work year-to-date, including $1.8 billion in our Lending Segment," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. "Our advantaged access to best-in-class low cost funding options, including our most recent $500 million unsecured debt offering, has enabled us to continue to source and close attractive risk adjusted lending investments in a very competitive market. With a robust investment pipeline generated by our multi-cylinder investment platform, and a very strong liquidity profile, we are well positioned to continue to deliver stable and compelling total returns for our shareholders for the long-term."

Dividend

On May 4, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. The dividend is payable on July 13, 2018 to common stockholders of record as of June 29, 2018.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. The Company's core business focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. With total capital deployed since inception of over $41 billion, Starwood Property Trust continues to solidify its position as one of the premier real estate finance companies in the country.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include completion of pending investments, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, economic conditions, availability of financing and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended March 31, 2018 (Amounts in thousands)























































Investing









Investing







Lending

Property

and Servicing









and Servicing







Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Revenues:









































Interest income from loans

$ 134,972

$ —

$ 2,648

$ —

$ 137,620

$ —

$ 137,620 Interest income from investment

securities



14,439



—



34,399



—



48,838



(33,569)



15,269 Servicing fees



165



—



33,434



—



33,599



(7,532)



26,067 Rental income



—



66,710



14,400



—



81,110



—



81,110 Other revenues



194



101



228



52



575



(54)



521 Total revenues



149,770



66,811



85,109



52



301,742



(41,155)



260,587 Costs and expenses:









































Management fees



480



—



18



30,051



30,549



93



30,642 Interest expense



32,021



16,534



5,095



33,803



87,453



(270)



87,183 General and administrative



6,695



1,859



21,020



2,482



32,056



86



32,142 Acquisition and investment pursuit

costs



220



6



151



—



377



—



377 Costs of rental operations



—



23,488



6,205



—



29,693



—



29,693 Depreciation and amortization



17



26,469



5,258



—



31,744



—



31,744 Loan loss allowance, net



1,538



—



—



—



1,538



—



1,538 Other expense



77



—



27



—



104



—



104 Total costs and expenses



41,048



68,356



37,774



66,336



213,514



(91)



213,423 Income (loss) before other income

(loss), income taxes and non-

controlling interests



108,722



(1,545)



47,335



(66,284)



88,228



(41,064)



47,164 Other income (loss):









































Change in net assets related to

consolidated VIEs



—



—



—



—



—



52,653



52,653 Change in fair value of servicing

rights



—



—



(9,168)



—



(9,168)



3,354



(5,814) Change in fair value of investment

securities, net



(704)



—



13,979



—



13,275



(13,424)



(149) Change in fair value of mortgage

loans held-for-sale, net



(1,692)



—



9,492



—



7,800



—



7,800 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated

entities



1,444



(3,515)



1,596



—



(475)



(987)



(1,462) Gain on sale of investments and other

assets, net



279



3,942



6,439



—



10,660



—



10,660 (Loss) gain on derivative financial

instruments, net



(10,818)



1,919



5,042



(13,002)



(16,859)



—



(16,859) Foreign currency gain (loss), net



13,550



2



(3)



—



13,549



—



13,549 Other income, net



43



17



48



—



108



—



108 Total other income (loss)



2,102



2,365



27,425



(13,002)



18,890



41,596



60,486 Income (loss) before income taxes



110,824



820



74,760



(79,286)



107,118



532



107,650 Income tax provision



(947)



(1,261)



(648)



—



(2,856)



—



(2,856) Net income (loss)



109,877



(441)



74,112



(79,286)



104,262



532



104,794 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests



(361)



(2,453)



(1,516)



—



(4,330)



(532)



(4,862) Net income (loss) attributable to

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 109,516

$ (2,894)

$ 72,596

$ (79,286)

$ 99,932

$ —

$ 99,932

Definition of Core Earnings

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings For the three months ended March 31, 2018 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)













Investing













Lending

Property

and Servicing













Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood

Property Trust, Inc.

$ 109,516

$ (2,894)

$ 72,596

$ (79,286)

$ 99,932 Add / (Deduct):





























Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II

Class A Units



—



2,453



—



—



2,453 Non-cash equity compensation expense



563



43



975



3,199



4,780 Management incentive fee



—



—



—



9,634



9,634 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs



119



(93)



(29)



—



(3) Depreciation and amortization



17



26,805



4,912



—



31,734 Loan loss allowance, net



1,538



—



—



—



1,538 Interest income adjustment for securities



(197)



—



(1,062)



—



(1,259) Extinguishment of debt, net



—



—



—



9,755



9,755 Other non-cash items



—



(562)



124



881



443 Reversal of unrealized (gains) / losses on:





























Loans held-for-sale



1,692



—



(9,492)



—



(7,800) Securities



704



—



(13,979)



—



(13,275) Derivatives



10,529



(1,436)



(5,422)



14,398



18,069 Foreign currency



(13,550)



(2)



3



—



(13,549) Earnings from unconsolidated entities



(1,444)



3,515



(1,596)



—



475 Purchases and sales of properties



—



—



—



—



— Recognition of realized gains / (losses) on:





























Loans held-for-sale



(875)



—



9,643



—



8,768 Securities



—



—



(4,114)



—



(4,114) Derivatives



(5,725)



(479)



5,531



—



(673) Foreign currency



8,051



2



(41)



—



8,012 Earnings from unconsolidated entities



1,847



—



1,044



—



2,891 Purchases and sales of properties



—



(210)



(1,765)



—



(1,975) Core Earnings (Loss)

$ 112,785

$ 27,142

$ 57,328

$ (41,419)

$ 155,836 Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average

Diluted Share

$ 0.42

$ 0.10

$ 0.21

$ (0.15)

$ 0.58

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment As of March 31, 2018 (Amounts in thousands)













Investing









Investing







Lending

Property

and Servicing









and Servicing







Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total Assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 30,048

$ 14,738

$ 55,167

$ 179,987

$ 279,940

$ 6,215

$ 286,155 Restricted cash



52,855



15,343



8,478



16,590



93,266



—



93,266 Loans held-for-investment, net



6,179,100



—



3,686



—



6,182,786



—



6,182,786 Loans held-for-sale



662,971



—



60,762



—



723,733



—



723,733 Loans transferred as secured

borrowings



74,463



—



—



—



74,463



—



74,463 Investment securities



490,494



—



1,045,217



—



1,535,711



(1,021,248)



514,463 Properties, net



—



2,699,492



289,372



—



2,988,864



—



2,988,864 Intangible assets



—



118,522



85,999



—



204,521



(24,892)



179,629 Investment in unconsolidated

entities



29,537



107,189



45,361



—



182,087



(21,975)



160,112 Goodwill



—



—



140,437



—



140,437



—



140,437 Derivative assets



4,240



36,056



771



—



41,067



—



41,067 Accrued interest receivable



39,002



163



258



1,830



41,253



—



41,253 Other assets



328,622



88,708



50,830



2,083



470,243



(2,923)



467,320 VIE assets, at fair value



—



—



—



—



—



49,233,307



49,233,307 Total Assets

$ 7,891,332

$ 3,080,211

$ 1,786,338

$ 200,490

$ 12,958,371

$ 48,168,484

$ 61,126,855 Liabilities and Equity









































Liabilities:









































Accounts payable, accrued

expenses and other liabilities

$ 18,332

$ 68,115

$ 48,925

$ 20,894

$ 156,266

$ 1,297

$ 157,563 Related-party payable



20



—



28



31,733



31,781



—



31,781 Dividends payable



—



—



—



126,244



126,244



—



126,244 Derivative liabilities



19,576



20,630



330



17,064



57,600



—



57,600 Secured financing agreements, net



2,936,419



1,936,367



408,104



297,124



5,578,014



(23,700)



5,554,314 Unsecured senior notes, net



—



—



—



2,252,631



2,252,631



—



2,252,631 Secured borrowings on

transferred loans, net



74,275



—



—



—



74,275



—



74,275 VIE liabilities, at fair value



—



—



—



—



—



48,167,760



48,167,760 Total Liabilities



3,048,622



2,025,112



457,387



2,745,690



8,276,811



48,145,357



56,422,168 Equity:









































Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Stockholders' Equity:









































Common stock



—



—



—



2,671



2,671



—



2,671 Additional paid-in capital



2,054,473



850,185



562,815



1,260,710



4,728,183



—



4,728,183 Treasury stock



—



—



—



(104,194)



(104,194)



—



(104,194) Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss)



59,082



16,259



(31)



—



75,310



—



75,310 Retained earnings (accumulated

deficit)



2,718,567



(17,229)



759,611



(3,704,387)



(243,438)



—



(243,438) Total Starwood Property

Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



4,832,122



849,215



1,322,395



(2,545,200)



4,458,532



—



4,458,532 Non-controlling interests in

consolidated subsidiaries



10,588



205,884



6,556



—



223,028



23,127



246,155 Total Equity



4,842,710



1,055,099



1,328,951



(2,545,200)



4,681,560



23,127



4,704,687 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 7,891,332

$ 3,080,211

$ 1,786,338

$ 200,490

$ 12,958,371

$ 48,168,484

$ 61,126,855

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

