Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.38 and Core Earnings of $0.58 per Diluted Common Share -

- Deploys $2.0 Billion of Capital -

- Closes $405 Million of Previously Announced $595 Million Affordable Housing Portfolio Purchase -

- Issues $500 Million of 3.625% Unsecured Notes (Swapped to L+128 bps) -

- Retires $370 Million of 4.55% Convertible Senior Notes -

- Declares Dividend of $0.48 per share for the Second Quarter of 2018 -

GREENWICH, Conn., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018.  The Company's first quarter 2018 GAAP net income was $99.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $155.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share.

"2018 is off to a great start as we have put more than $2.5 billion of capital to work year-to-date, including $1.8 billion in our Lending Segment," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. "Our advantaged access to best-in-class low cost funding options, including our most recent $500 million unsecured debt offering, has enabled us to continue to source and close attractive risk adjusted lending investments in a very competitive market. With a robust investment pipeline generated by our multi-cylinder investment platform, and a very strong liquidity profile, we are well positioned to continue to deliver stable and compelling total returns for our shareholders for the long-term."

Dividend

On May 4, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. The dividend is payable on July 13, 2018 to common stockholders of record as of June 29, 2018.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information 

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, May 4, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter's financial results and recent events.  A webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.  To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic:  1-800-263-0877 
International:  1-323-794-2094

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic:  1-844-512-2921
International:  1-412-317-6671
Passcode:  8903392 

The playback can be accessed through May 18, 2018.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. The Company's core business focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. With total capital deployed since inception of over $41 billion, Starwood Property Trust continues to solidify its position as one of the premier real estate finance companies in the country.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include completion of pending investments, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, economic conditions, availability of financing and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended March 31, 2018

(Amounts in thousands)




























Investing




Investing



Lending

Property

and Servicing




and Servicing



Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Revenues:




















Interest income from loans


$

134,972

$


$

2,648

$


$

137,620

$


$

137,620

Interest income from investment
  securities



14,439



34,399



48,838

(33,569)

15,269

Servicing fees



165



33,434



33,599

(7,532)

26,067

Rental income



66,710

14,400



81,110



81,110

Other revenues



194

101

228

52

575

(54)

521

Total revenues



149,770

66,811

85,109

52

301,742

(41,155)

260,587

Costs and expenses:




















Management fees



480



18

30,051

30,549

93

30,642

Interest expense



32,021

16,534

5,095

33,803

87,453

(270)

87,183

General and administrative



6,695

1,859

21,020

2,482

32,056

86

32,142

Acquisition and investment pursuit 
   costs



220

6

151



377



377

Costs of rental operations



23,488

6,205



29,693



29,693

Depreciation and amortization



17

26,469

5,258



31,744



31,744

Loan loss allowance, net



1,538







1,538



1,538

Other expense



77



27



104



104

Total costs and expenses



41,048

68,356

37,774

66,336

213,514

(91)

213,423

Income (loss) before other income
   (loss), income taxes and non-
   controlling interests



108,722

(1,545)

47,335

(66,284)

88,228

(41,064)

47,164

Other income (loss):




















Change in net assets related to
   consolidated VIEs













52,653

52,653

Change in fair value of servicing 
   rights







(9,168)



(9,168)

3,354

(5,814)

Change in fair value of investment 
   securities, net



(704)



13,979



13,275

(13,424)

(149)

Change in fair value of mortgage 
   loans held-for-sale, net



(1,692)



9,492



7,800



7,800

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated 
   entities



1,444

(3,515)

1,596



(475)

(987)

(1,462)

Gain on sale of investments and other 
   assets, net



279

3,942

6,439



10,660



10,660

(Loss) gain on derivative financial 
   instruments, net



(10,818)

1,919

5,042

(13,002)

(16,859)



(16,859)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net



13,550

2

(3)



13,549



13,549

Other income, net



43

17

48



108



108

Total other income (loss)

2,102

2,365

27,425

(13,002)

18,890

41,596

60,486

Income (loss) before income taxes



110,824

820

74,760

(79,286)

107,118

532

107,650

Income tax provision

(947)

(1,261)

(648)



(2,856)



(2,856)

Net income (loss)



109,877

(441)

74,112

(79,286)

104,262

532

104,794

Net income attributable to non-
   controlling interests



(361)

(2,453)

(1,516)



(4,330)

(532)

(4,862)

Net income (loss) attributable to 
   Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


$

109,516

$

(2,894)

$

72,596

$

(79,286)

$

99,932

$


$

99,932

Definition of Core Earnings

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings

For the three months ended March 31, 2018

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)








Investing








Lending

Property

and Servicing






Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood 
   Property Trust, Inc.

$

109,516

$

(2,894)

$

72,596

$

(79,286)

$

99,932

Add / (Deduct):














Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II 
   Class A Units



2,453





2,453

Non-cash equity compensation expense

563

43

975

3,199

4,780

Management incentive fee







9,634

9,634

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

119

(93)

(29)



(3)

Depreciation and amortization

17

26,805

4,912



31,734

Loan loss allowance, net

1,538







1,538

Interest income adjustment for securities

(197)



(1,062)



(1,259)

Extinguishment of debt, net







9,755

9,755

Other non-cash items



(562)

124

881

443

Reversal of unrealized (gains) / losses on:














Loans held-for-sale

1,692



(9,492)



(7,800)

Securities

704



(13,979)



(13,275)

Derivatives

10,529

(1,436)

(5,422)

14,398

18,069

Foreign currency

(13,550)

(2)

3



(13,549)

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

(1,444)

3,515

(1,596)



475

Purchases and sales of properties









Recognition of realized gains / (losses) on:














Loans held-for-sale

(875)



9,643



8,768

Securities





(4,114)



(4,114)

Derivatives

(5,725)

(479)

5,531



(673)

Foreign currency

8,051

2

(41)



8,012

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

1,847



1,044



2,891

Purchases and sales of properties



(210)

(1,765)



(1,975)

Core Earnings (Loss)

$

112,785

$

27,142

$

57,328

$

(41,419)

$

155,836

Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average
   Diluted Share

$

0.42

$

0.10

$

0.21

$

(0.15)

$

0.58

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of March 31, 2018

(Amounts in thousands)







Investing




Investing



Lending

Property

and Servicing




and Servicing



Segment

Segment

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

VIEs

Total

Assets:




















Cash and cash equivalents

$

30,048

$

14,738

$

55,167

$

179,987

$

279,940

$

6,215

$

286,155

Restricted cash

52,855

15,343

8,478

16,590

93,266



93,266

Loans held-for-investment, net

6,179,100



3,686



6,182,786



6,182,786

Loans held-for-sale

662,971



60,762



723,733



723,733

Loans transferred as secured
   borrowings

74,463







74,463



74,463

Investment securities

490,494



1,045,217



1,535,711

(1,021,248)

514,463

Properties, net



2,699,492

289,372



2,988,864



2,988,864

Intangible assets



118,522

85,999



204,521

(24,892)

179,629

Investment in unconsolidated 
   entities

29,537

107,189

45,361



182,087

(21,975)

160,112

Goodwill





140,437



140,437



140,437

Derivative assets

4,240

36,056

771



41,067



41,067

Accrued interest receivable

39,002

163

258

1,830

41,253



41,253

Other assets

328,622

88,708

50,830

2,083

470,243

(2,923)

467,320

VIE assets, at fair value











49,233,307

49,233,307

Total Assets

$

7,891,332

$

3,080,211

$

1,786,338

$

200,490

$

12,958,371

$

48,168,484

$

61,126,855

Liabilities and Equity




















Liabilities:




















Accounts payable, accrued
   expenses and other liabilities

$

18,332

$

68,115

$

48,925

$

20,894

$

156,266

$

1,297

$

157,563

Related-party payable

20



28

31,733

31,781



31,781

Dividends payable







126,244

126,244



126,244

Derivative liabilities

19,576

20,630

330

17,064

57,600



57,600

Secured financing agreements, net

2,936,419

1,936,367

408,104

297,124

5,578,014

(23,700)

5,554,314

Unsecured senior notes, net







2,252,631

2,252,631



2,252,631

Secured borrowings on 
   transferred loans, net

74,275







74,275



74,275

VIE liabilities, at fair value











48,167,760

48,167,760

Total Liabilities

3,048,622

2,025,112

457,387

2,745,690

8,276,811

48,145,357

56,422,168

Equity:




















Starwood Property Trust, Inc. 
   Stockholders' Equity:




















Common stock







2,671

2,671



2,671

Additional paid-in capital

2,054,473

850,185

562,815

1,260,710

4,728,183



4,728,183

Treasury stock







(104,194)

(104,194)



(104,194)

Accumulated other comprehensive 
   income (loss)

59,082

16,259

(31)



75,310



75,310

Retained earnings (accumulated 
   deficit)

2,718,567

(17,229)

759,611

(3,704,387)

(243,438)



(243,438)

Total Starwood Property 
   Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

4,832,122

849,215

1,322,395

(2,545,200)

4,458,532



4,458,532

Non-controlling interests in 
   consolidated subsidiaries

10,588

205,884

6,556



223,028

23,127

246,155

Total Equity

4,842,710

1,055,099

1,328,951

(2,545,200)

4,681,560

23,127

4,704,687

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

7,891,332

$

3,080,211

$

1,786,338

$

200,490

$

12,958,371

$

48,168,484

$

61,126,855

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

 

