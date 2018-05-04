Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

GREENWICH, Conn., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company's first quarter 2018 GAAP net income was $99.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $155.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share.
"2018 is off to a great start as we have put more than $2.5 billion of capital to work year-to-date, including $1.8 billion in our Lending Segment," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. "Our advantaged access to best-in-class low cost funding options, including our most recent $500 million unsecured debt offering, has enabled us to continue to source and close attractive risk adjusted lending investments in a very competitive market. With a robust investment pipeline generated by our multi-cylinder investment platform, and a very strong liquidity profile, we are well positioned to continue to deliver stable and compelling total returns for our shareholders for the long-term."
Dividend
On May 4, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. The dividend is payable on July 13, 2018 to common stockholders of record as of June 29, 2018.
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. The Company's core business focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. With total capital deployed since inception of over $41 billion, Starwood Property Trust continues to solidify its position as one of the premier real estate finance companies in the country.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include completion of pending investments, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, economic conditions, availability of financing and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
|
For the three months ended March 31, 2018
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
Investing
|
Investing
|
Lending
|
Property
|
and Servicing
|
and Servicing
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Subtotal
|
VIEs
|
Total
|
Revenues:
|
Interest income from loans
|
$
|
134,972
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,648
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
137,620
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
137,620
|
Interest income from investment
|
14,439
|
—
|
34,399
|
—
|
48,838
|
(33,569)
|
15,269
|
Servicing fees
|
165
|
—
|
33,434
|
—
|
33,599
|
(7,532)
|
26,067
|
Rental income
|
—
|
66,710
|
14,400
|
—
|
81,110
|
—
|
81,110
|
Other revenues
|
194
|
101
|
228
|
52
|
575
|
(54)
|
521
|
Total revenues
|
149,770
|
66,811
|
85,109
|
52
|
301,742
|
(41,155)
|
260,587
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Management fees
|
480
|
—
|
18
|
30,051
|
30,549
|
93
|
30,642
|
Interest expense
|
32,021
|
16,534
|
5,095
|
33,803
|
87,453
|
(270)
|
87,183
|
General and administrative
|
6,695
|
1,859
|
21,020
|
2,482
|
32,056
|
86
|
32,142
|
Acquisition and investment pursuit
|
220
|
6
|
151
|
—
|
377
|
—
|
377
|
Costs of rental operations
|
—
|
23,488
|
6,205
|
—
|
29,693
|
—
|
29,693
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
17
|
26,469
|
5,258
|
—
|
31,744
|
—
|
31,744
|
Loan loss allowance, net
|
1,538
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,538
|
—
|
1,538
|
Other expense
|
77
|
—
|
27
|
—
|
104
|
—
|
104
|
Total costs and expenses
|
41,048
|
68,356
|
37,774
|
66,336
|
213,514
|
(91)
|
213,423
|
Income (loss) before other income
|
108,722
|
(1,545)
|
47,335
|
(66,284)
|
88,228
|
(41,064)
|
47,164
|
Other income (loss):
|
Change in net assets related to
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
52,653
|
52,653
|
Change in fair value of servicing
|
—
|
—
|
(9,168)
|
—
|
(9,168)
|
3,354
|
(5,814)
|
Change in fair value of investment
|
(704)
|
—
|
13,979
|
—
|
13,275
|
(13,424)
|
(149)
|
Change in fair value of mortgage
|
(1,692)
|
—
|
9,492
|
—
|
7,800
|
—
|
7,800
|
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated
|
1,444
|
(3,515)
|
1,596
|
—
|
(475)
|
(987)
|
(1,462)
|
Gain on sale of investments and other
|
279
|
3,942
|
6,439
|
—
|
10,660
|
—
|
10,660
|
(Loss) gain on derivative financial
|
(10,818)
|
1,919
|
5,042
|
(13,002)
|
(16,859)
|
—
|
(16,859)
|
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
|
13,550
|
2
|
(3)
|
—
|
13,549
|
—
|
13,549
|
Other income, net
|
43
|
17
|
48
|
—
|
108
|
—
|
108
|
Total other income (loss)
|
2,102
|
2,365
|
27,425
|
(13,002)
|
18,890
|
41,596
|
60,486
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
110,824
|
820
|
74,760
|
(79,286)
|
107,118
|
532
|
107,650
|
Income tax provision
|
(947)
|
(1,261)
|
(648)
|
—
|
(2,856)
|
—
|
(2,856)
|
Net income (loss)
|
109,877
|
(441)
|
74,112
|
(79,286)
|
104,262
|
532
|
104,794
|
Net income attributable to non-
|
(361)
|
(2,453)
|
(1,516)
|
—
|
(4,330)
|
(532)
|
(4,862)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to
|
$
|
109,516
|
$
|
(2,894)
|
$
|
72,596
|
$
|
(79,286)
|
$
|
99,932
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
99,932
Definition of Core Earnings
Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings
|
For the three months ended March 31, 2018
|
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|
Investing
|
Lending
|
Property
|
and Servicing
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Total
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood
|
$
|
109,516
|
$
|
(2,894)
|
$
|
72,596
|
$
|
(79,286)
|
$
|
99,932
|
Add / (Deduct):
|
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II
|
—
|
2,453
|
—
|
—
|
2,453
|
Non-cash equity compensation expense
|
563
|
43
|
975
|
3,199
|
4,780
|
Management incentive fee
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
9,634
|
9,634
|
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
|
119
|
(93)
|
(29)
|
—
|
(3)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
17
|
26,805
|
4,912
|
—
|
31,734
|
Loan loss allowance, net
|
1,538
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,538
|
Interest income adjustment for securities
|
(197)
|
—
|
(1,062)
|
—
|
(1,259)
|
Extinguishment of debt, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
9,755
|
9,755
|
Other non-cash items
|
—
|
(562)
|
124
|
881
|
443
|
Reversal of unrealized (gains) / losses on:
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
1,692
|
—
|
(9,492)
|
—
|
(7,800)
|
Securities
|
704
|
—
|
(13,979)
|
—
|
(13,275)
|
Derivatives
|
10,529
|
(1,436)
|
(5,422)
|
14,398
|
18,069
|
Foreign currency
|
(13,550)
|
(2)
|
3
|
—
|
(13,549)
|
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
|
(1,444)
|
3,515
|
(1,596)
|
—
|
475
|
Purchases and sales of properties
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Recognition of realized gains / (losses) on:
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
(875)
|
—
|
9,643
|
—
|
8,768
|
Securities
|
—
|
—
|
(4,114)
|
—
|
(4,114)
|
Derivatives
|
(5,725)
|
(479)
|
5,531
|
—
|
(673)
|
Foreign currency
|
8,051
|
2
|
(41)
|
—
|
8,012
|
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
|
1,847
|
—
|
1,044
|
—
|
2,891
|
Purchases and sales of properties
|
—
|
(210)
|
(1,765)
|
—
|
(1,975)
|
Core Earnings (Loss)
|
$
|
112,785
|
$
|
27,142
|
$
|
57,328
|
$
|
(41,419)
|
$
|
155,836
|
Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average
|
$
|
0.42
|
$
|
0.10
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
(0.15)
|
$
|
0.58
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
|
As of March 31, 2018
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
Investing
|
Investing
|
Lending
|
Property
|
and Servicing
|
and Servicing
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Segment
|
Corporate
|
Subtotal
|
VIEs
|
Total
|
Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
30,048
|
$
|
14,738
|
$
|
55,167
|
$
|
179,987
|
$
|
279,940
|
$
|
6,215
|
$
|
286,155
|
Restricted cash
|
52,855
|
15,343
|
8,478
|
16,590
|
93,266
|
—
|
93,266
|
Loans held-for-investment, net
|
6,179,100
|
—
|
3,686
|
—
|
6,182,786
|
—
|
6,182,786
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
662,971
|
—
|
60,762
|
—
|
723,733
|
—
|
723,733
|
Loans transferred as secured
|
74,463
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
74,463
|
—
|
74,463
|
Investment securities
|
490,494
|
—
|
1,045,217
|
—
|
1,535,711
|
(1,021,248)
|
514,463
|
Properties, net
|
—
|
2,699,492
|
289,372
|
—
|
2,988,864
|
—
|
2,988,864
|
Intangible assets
|
—
|
118,522
|
85,999
|
—
|
204,521
|
(24,892)
|
179,629
|
Investment in unconsolidated
|
29,537
|
107,189
|
45,361
|
—
|
182,087
|
(21,975)
|
160,112
|
Goodwill
|
—
|
—
|
140,437
|
—
|
140,437
|
—
|
140,437
|
Derivative assets
|
4,240
|
36,056
|
771
|
—
|
41,067
|
—
|
41,067
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
39,002
|
163
|
258
|
1,830
|
41,253
|
—
|
41,253
|
Other assets
|
328,622
|
88,708
|
50,830
|
2,083
|
470,243
|
(2,923)
|
467,320
|
VIE assets, at fair value
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
49,233,307
|
49,233,307
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
7,891,332
|
$
|
3,080,211
|
$
|
1,786,338
|
$
|
200,490
|
$
|
12,958,371
|
$
|
48,168,484
|
$
|
61,126,855
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable, accrued
|
$
|
18,332
|
$
|
68,115
|
$
|
48,925
|
$
|
20,894
|
$
|
156,266
|
$
|
1,297
|
$
|
157,563
|
Related-party payable
|
20
|
—
|
28
|
31,733
|
31,781
|
—
|
31,781
|
Dividends payable
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
126,244
|
126,244
|
—
|
126,244
|
Derivative liabilities
|
19,576
|
20,630
|
330
|
17,064
|
57,600
|
—
|
57,600
|
Secured financing agreements, net
|
2,936,419
|
1,936,367
|
408,104
|
297,124
|
5,578,014
|
(23,700)
|
5,554,314
|
Unsecured senior notes, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,252,631
|
2,252,631
|
—
|
2,252,631
|
Secured borrowings on
|
74,275
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
74,275
|
—
|
74,275
|
VIE liabilities, at fair value
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
48,167,760
|
48,167,760
|
Total Liabilities
|
3,048,622
|
2,025,112
|
457,387
|
2,745,690
|
8,276,811
|
48,145,357
|
56,422,168
|
Equity:
|
Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
|
Common stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,671
|
2,671
|
—
|
2,671
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,054,473
|
850,185
|
562,815
|
1,260,710
|
4,728,183
|
—
|
4,728,183
|
Treasury stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(104,194)
|
(104,194)
|
—
|
(104,194)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive
|
59,082
|
16,259
|
(31)
|
—
|
75,310
|
—
|
75,310
|
Retained earnings (accumulated
|
2,718,567
|
(17,229)
|
759,611
|
(3,704,387)
|
(243,438)
|
—
|
(243,438)
|
Total Starwood Property
|
4,832,122
|
849,215
|
1,322,395
|
(2,545,200)
|
4,458,532
|
—
|
4,458,532
|
Non-controlling interests in
|
10,588
|
205,884
|
6,556
|
—
|
223,028
|
23,127
|
246,155
|
Total Equity
|
4,842,710
|
1,055,099
|
1,328,951
|
(2,545,200)
|
4,681,560
|
23,127
|
4,704,687
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
7,891,332
|
$
|
3,080,211
|
$
|
1,786,338
|
$
|
200,490
|
$
|
12,958,371
|
$
|
48,168,484
|
$
|
61,126,855
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com
SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
