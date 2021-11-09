Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

-- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.44 and Distributable Earnings of $0.52 per Diluted Share --

-- $3.8 Billion of Investment Activity in Third Quarter --

-- $9.6 Billion of Investment Activity Year-to-Date, Including $5.6 Billion in Commercial Lending --

-- Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share --

-- After Quarter End, Sold a 20.6% Interest in New Investment Fund Which Holds Affordable Housing Portfolio at a $2.3 Billion Valuation --

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Nov 09, 2021, 07:00 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.  The Company's third quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $128.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $155.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.

"We have been telling you for years about the significant unrealized gains in our property portfolio which highlights the uniqueness of our diversified platform and differentiates us from our peers.  We are pleased to announce that after quarter end, we established a new investment fund to hold our Woodstar affordable housing portfolio and sold a 20.6% interest in the fund at a valuation that is approximately $1.1 billion in excess of our cost.  This crystallized a portion of our embedded gain and validated over 80% of the $4.57 per share estimated fair market value gains in our properties that we have spoken with you about.  Our unique ability to monetize these embedded gains and create incremental value for our shareholders provides us enormous financial flexibility," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"We deployed $3.8 billion of capital this quarter, growing our portfolio to an all-time high of over $21.0 billion.  We further enhanced the strength of our balance sheet with the issuance of a $400.0 million corporate sustainability bond, and upsizes to our revolver, term loan and multifamily portfolio debt.  We have a strong pipeline of domestic and international opportunities across our business cylinders and have already closed over $2.0 billion of investments in the fourth quarter, including $1.1 billion in commercial lending," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $76 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $21 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the emergence of new strains of the virus), completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended September 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total

Revenues:














Interest income from loans

$

179,486

$

21,566

$



$

2,200

$



$

203,252

$



$

203,252

Interest income from investment securities

16,043

540



25,140



41,723

(31,026)

10,697

Servicing fees

99





15,447



15,546

(5,073)

10,473

Rental income

1,358



66,673

9,481



77,512



77,512

Other revenues

59

66

54

173



352



352

Total revenues

197,045

22,172

66,727

52,441



338,385

(36,099)

302,286

Costs and expenses:














Management fees

286





(1,239)

24,680

23,727



23,727

Interest expense

52,066

9,381

17,002

5,652

31,651

115,752

(221)

115,531

General and administrative

9,178

3,307

913

21,022

4,372

38,792

72

38,864

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

158





56



214



214

Costs of rental operations

438



26,634

4,444



31,516



31,516

Depreciation and amortization

312

101

17,882

3,746



22,041



22,041

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

19

(582)







(563)



(563)

Other expense







23



23



23

Total costs and expenses

62,457

12,207

62,431

33,704

60,703

231,502

(149)

231,353

Other income (loss):














Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs













28,049

28,049

Change in fair value of servicing rights







(410)



(410)

2,647

2,237

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(8,682)





2,870



(5,812)

5,513

(299)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

22,464





9,263



31,727



31,727

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,666

399



153



2,218

(176)

2,042

Loss on sale of investments and other assets, net

(47)









(47)



(47)

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

38,016

87

(318)

3,992

35

41,812



41,812

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net

(26,820)

(168)

(16)

1



(27,003)



(27,003)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(18)





(481)

(499)



(499)

Other loss, net

(964)









(964)



(964)

Total other income (loss)

25,633

300

(334)

15,869

(446)

41,022

36,033

77,055

Income (loss) before income taxes

160,221

10,265

3,962

34,606

(61,149)

147,905

83

147,988

Income tax (provision) benefit

(5,652)

488



(2,337)



(7,501)



(7,501)

Net income (loss)

154,569

10,753

3,962

32,269

(61,149)

140,404

83

140,487

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(3)



(4,691)

(7,108)



(11,802)

(83)

(11,885)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property
   Trust, Inc.

$

154,566

$

10,753

$

(729)

$

25,161

$

(61,149)

$

128,602

$



$

128,602

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended September 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

154,566

$

10,753

$

(729)

$

25,161

$

(61,149)

$

128,602

Add / (Deduct):










Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





4,691





4,691

Non-cash equity compensation expense

1,787

423

54

1,108

6,080

9,452

Management incentive fee









953

953

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(98)



(89)





(187)

Depreciation and amortization

252

91

17,950

3,884



22,177

Credit loss provision (reversal), net

19

(582)







(563)

Interest income adjustment for securities

(171)





3,748



3,577

Extinguishment of debt, net









(246)

(246)

Other non-cash items

3



(282)

173

(2)

(108)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:










Loans

(22,464)





(9,263)



(31,727)

Securities

8,682





(2,870)



5,812

Derivatives

(40,473)

(150)

(1,495)

(4,660)

2,406

(44,372)

Foreign currency

26,820

168

16

(1)



27,003

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(1,666)

(399)



(153)



(2,218)

Sales of properties












Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:










Loans

19,010





9,141



28,151

Securities

(11,093)





3,642



(7,451)

Derivatives

6,129



(35)

4,183



10,277

Foreign currency

(1,171)

(13)

(16)

1



(1,199)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,806

399



261



2,466

Sales of properties












Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$

141,938

$

10,690

$

20,065

$

34,355

$

(51,958)

$

155,090

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

0.47

$

0.04

$

0.07

$

0.11

$

(0.17)

$

0.52

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total

Revenues:














Interest income from loans

$

515,776

$

61,545

$



$

5,778

$



$

583,099

$



$

583,099

Interest income from investment securities

51,618

1,659



71,748



125,025

(92,070)

32,955

Servicing fees

333





44,268



44,601

(14,862)

29,739

Rental income

4,116



197,187

29,666



230,969



230,969

Other revenues

223

228

138

3,032



3,621



3,621

Total revenues

572,066

63,432

197,325

154,492



987,315

(106,932)

880,383

Costs and expenses:














Management fees

901





(793)

91,584

91,692

21

91,713

Interest expense

144,717

27,916

49,697

16,890

89,970

329,190

(632)

328,558

General and administrative

30,922

10,281

2,964

65,182

13,172

122,521

244

122,765

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

522

249



35



806



806

Costs of rental operations

1,348



76,516

13,128



90,992



90,992

Depreciation and amortization

930

301

53,883

11,878



66,992



66,992

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(12,957)

594







(12,363)



(12,363)

Other expense

31



583

94



708



708

Total costs and expenses

166,414

39,341

183,643

106,414

194,726

690,538

(367)

690,171

Other income (loss):














Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs













80,303

80,303

Change in fair value of servicing rights







795



795

1,945

2,740

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(20,134)





(2,545)



(22,679)

23,582

903

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

24,079





44,037



68,116



68,116

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

5,415

75



235



5,725

277

6,002

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

16,627

27



9,723



26,377



26,377

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

59,212

883

4,034

7,544

(5,881)

65,792



65,792

Foreign currency loss, net

(35,699)

(279)

(16)

(63)



(36,057)



(36,057)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(289)

(1,264)

(141)

(22)

(481)

(2,197)



(2,197)

Other (loss) income, net

(6,468)

23



29



(6,416)



(6,416)

Total other income (loss)

42,743

(535)

3,877

59,733

(6,362)

99,456

106,107

205,563

Income (loss) before income taxes

448,395

23,556

17,559

107,811

(201,088)

396,233

(458)

395,775

Income tax benefit (provision)

886

338



(7,602)



(6,378)



(6,378)

Net income (loss)

449,281

23,894

17,559

100,209

(201,088)

389,855

(458)

389,397

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(10)



(14,682)

(18,873)



(33,565)

458

(33,107)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property
   Trust, Inc.

$

449,271

$

23,894

$

2,877

$

81,336

$

(201,088)

$

356,290

$



$

356,290

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

449,271

$

23,894

$

2,877

$

81,336

$

(201,088)

$

356,290

Add / (Deduct):










Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





14,682





14,682

Non-cash equity compensation expense

5,427

1,163

142

3,179

19,448

29,359

Management incentive fee









19,107

19,107

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(458)



(266)

(58)



(782)

Depreciation and amortization

750

272

54,080

11,299



66,401

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(12,957)

594







(12,363)

Interest income adjustment for securities

(2,332)





11,405



9,073

Extinguishment of debt, net









(739)

(739)

Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses

(6,495)





405



(6,090)

Other non-cash items

12



(881)

585

413

129

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:










Loans

(24,079)





(44,037)



(68,116)

Securities

20,134





2,545



22,679

Derivatives

(64,050)

(1,068)

(9,342)

(9,452)

13,251

(70,661)

Foreign currency

35,699

279

16

63



36,057

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(5,415)

(75)



(235)



(5,725)

Sales of properties

(17,693)





(9,723)



(27,416)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:










Loans

44,625





44,436



89,061

Realized credit loss

(7,757)









(7,757)

Securities

(32,042)





2,639



(29,403)

Derivatives

5,533



(104)

5,060



10,489

Foreign currency

10,131

(54)

(16)

(63)



9,998

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

9,468

75



2,001



11,544

Sales of properties

8,298





4,975



13,273

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$

416,070

$

25,080

$

61,188

$

106,360

$

(149,608)

$

459,090

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

1.39

$

0.08

$

0.20

$

0.36

$

(0.50)

$

1.53

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of September 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)


Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment

Infrastructure

Lending

Segment

Property

Segment

Investing

and Servicing

Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization

VIEs

Total

Assets:














Cash and cash equivalents

$

19,626

$

16,695

$

32,162

$

29,027

$

175,197

$

272,707

$

609

$

273,316

Restricted cash

60,183

23,628

6,807

19,854



110,472



110,472

Loans held-for-investment, net

11,603,370

1,688,847



781



13,292,998



13,292,998

Loans held-for-sale

1,813,458

84,253



285,808



2,183,519



2,183,519

Investment securities

927,411

33,323



1,128,921



2,089,655

(1,418,768)

670,887

Properties, net

124,691



1,928,853

175,318



2,228,862



2,228,862

Intangible assets





35,958

68,596



104,554

(39,432)

65,122

Investment in unconsolidated entities

45,129

25,170



38,239



108,538

(14,538)

94,000

Goodwill



119,409



140,437



259,846



259,846

Derivative assets

31,835

36

96

78

20,521

52,566



52,566

Accrued interest receivable

101,539

4,372



1,887

447

108,245

(119)

108,126

Other assets

159,296

4,186

77,928

34,054

19,298

294,762

(92)

294,670

VIE assets, at fair value













62,346,480

62,346,480

Total Assets

$

14,886,538

$

1,999,919

$

2,081,804

$

1,923,000

$

215,463

$

21,106,724

$

60,874,140

$

81,980,864

Liabilities and Equity














Liabilities:














Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$

55,572

$

10,064

$

48,663

$

44,405

$

51,321

$

210,025

$

55

$

210,080

Related-party payable









23,378

23,378



23,378

Dividends payable









139,738

139,738



139,738

Derivative liabilities

14,924

419



272



15,615



15,615

Secured financing agreements, net

7,206,946

905,343

1,873,053

763,555

774,812

11,523,709

(21,657)

11,502,052

Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net

2,209,270

404,960







2,614,230



2,614,230

Unsecured senior notes, net









1,733,684

1,733,684



1,733,684

VIE liabilities, at fair value













60,894,975

60,894,975

Total Liabilities

9,486,712

1,320,786

1,921,716

808,232

2,722,933

16,260,379

60,873,373

77,133,752

Equity:














Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:














Common stock









2,961

2,961



2,961

Additional paid-in capital

929,932

636,911

17,137

(377,386)

4,063,671

5,270,265



5,270,265

Treasury stock









(138,022)

(138,022)



(138,022)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

40,486









40,486



40,486

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

4,429,290

42,222

(65,568)

1,342,156

(6,436,080)

(687,980)



(687,980)

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

5,399,708

679,133

(48,431)

964,770

(2,507,470)

4,487,710



4,487,710

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

118



208,519

149,998



358,635

767

359,402

Total Equity

5,399,826

679,133

160,088

1,114,768

(2,507,470)

4,846,345

767

4,847,112

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

14,886,538

$

1,999,919

$

2,081,804

$

1,923,000

$

215,463

$

21,106,724

$

60,874,140

$

81,980,864

