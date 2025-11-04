Stat-X® and UltraSense™ Lead the Next Generation of Fire Suppression Across Europe's Industrial and Clean Energy Sectors

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireaway Inc., a global leader in fire suppression technology, announces the European introduction ofUltraSense™ sensors, an advanced early-stage hazard detection system engineered to integrate seamlessly with the company's proven Stat-X® condensed aerosol fire suppression systems. Together, Stat-X and UltraSense deliver a unified, intelligent approach to fire protection — combining rapid detection, precise suppression, and unmatched reliability.

UltraSense Logo

UltraSense™ employs cutting-edge sensing technology to identify thermal and environmental changes at the earliest signs of risk. When paired with Stat-X, customers gain a detection and suppression solution that enables fast, accurate responses to high-risk fire scenarios. These technologies are ideal for power distribution, clean energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS), Li-ion battery storage cabinets, transportation, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure.

As Europe advances industrial innovation and clean-energy transformation, the need for robust, certified, and sustainable fire suppression solutions continues to grow. Fireaway's Stat-X and UltraSense systems stand out for their performance, safety certifications, and long-term reliability. The launch of UltraSense also marks Fireaway's 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of innovation and protection in mission-critical environments.

"Quality and certification are the foundation of reliable fire protection," said Fernando Calha, technical expert and VP Sales Europe at Fireaway Inc. "UL and UL EU certification demonstrate not only compliance, but a commitment to performance, safety, and long-term dependability that our customers can trust."

Why Stat-X is Better

Unlike traditional pressurized systems, Stat-X units are compact, maintenance-free, and does not require a complex piping network — offering unparalleled protection with minimal installation complexity and delivering rapid fire suppression without depleting oxygen. For industries managing critical assets, having a robust fire suppression system is not optional; it is essential. Stat-X's durable design ensures a robust and protective solution even in extreme environments.

Importance of Certification

Both Stat-X and UltraSense are UL certified, and Stat-X is also UL EU certified (EN15276-1), ensuring compliance with the highest international standards for reliability and safety. UL certification assures that products undergo rigorous testing to verify durability, reliability, and safety — ensuring compliance across international markets.

Investment in Quality

Through continuous innovation, Fireaway develops technologies that exceed expectations for protection and performance. UltraSense adds intelligent detection and real-time diagnostics, enabling early intervention and safer outcomes.

Stat-X and UltraSense — combining intelligence, reliability, and certification to deliver the future of fire safety.

For more information, visit ultrasense.net or statx.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687484/20_anniversary_logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687485/UltraSense_logo.jpg