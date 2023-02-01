Grant provides funding for corridor improvements and the Central Coast Layover Facility

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, was awarded $31 million to fund a package of projects that will expand and improve passenger rail service in southern California, the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) announced today.

State Awards $31 Million to LOSSAN Agency to Enhance Pacific Surfliner Service

The funding is part of the 2023 Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP), which will provide a total of $2.5 billion to projects across California that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by improving rail and transit services. The TIRCP program is funded through Senate Bill (SB) 1 and is an extension of the state's Cap and Trade program.

"We're thankful for the support from CalSTA and the funding provided through SB 1, which will help us with much-needed improvements along the LOSSAN corridor," said LOSSAN Vice Chair Jewel Edson. "This investment will allow us to continue expanding and growing our service on the historically second-busiest intercity passenger rail corridor in the nation."

The $31 million grant will fund a number of critical projects along the 351-mile LOSSAN rail corridor, including the Central Coast Layover Facility in San Luis Obispo County and corridor hardening projects in Ventura and Santa Barbara County, which include coastal resiliency and slope stabilization efforts.

Several other rail and transit agencies in southern California were also successful in receiving 2023 TIRCP grants for projects that will enhance connectivity for the region. Additional information on the program and a list of awarded projects published by CalSTA can be viewed at calsta.ca.gov.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com .

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN rail corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit Lossan.org .

