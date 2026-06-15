STATE BUDGET ZEROS OUT FUNDS FOR COMMUNITY AND ETHNIC MEDIA PROGRAMS

Joint Statement From Propel Initiative Partners On Proposed 2026–27 CA State Budget

OAKLAND, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legislative leaders released a proposed 2026–27 California State Budget that excludes funding for the Propel Initiative and California Local News Fellowship.

Journalism, particularly small, local and ethnic media, are facing a crisis. These two important programs have helped local journalism not only stay open, but have created innovative programs to help sustain them in the future.

At a moment when immigrant communities and other historically underserved Californians need trusted information more than ever, these programs are helping strengthen local journalism across the state.

Through Propel, California made an investment in ethnic and community media outlets that collectively serve more than 20 million hard to reach Californians. That needs to continue. The Fellowship is strengthening local reporting and developing the next generation of journalists.

For many Californians—particularly immigrants, communities of color, rural residents, and those who rely on in-language news—ethnic media is the most trusted source of information. These outlets play an essential role in helping communities understand critical issues, access vital resources, and participate fully in civic life.

We are grateful for the Legislature's groundbreaking support of the California Local News Fellowship beginning in 2022 and last year's investment in Propel. Continued investment in local and ethnic media is an investment in informed communities, civic participation, and a stronger democracy. We remain hopeful that legislative leaders will renew the full $15 million investment in the final budget before June 30.

Signed,

Arturo Carmona, President, Latino Media Collaborative

Regina Brown Wilson, Executive Director, California Black Media

Jaya Padmanabhan, Executive Director, American Community Media

Julian Do, Co-Director, American Community Media

Martin G. Reynolds, Co-Executive Director, The Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education

SOURCE Maynard Institute for Journalism Education