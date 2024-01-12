State Department Federal Credit Union appoints Rachel Rust as Chief Experience Officer and promotes Victor Hall to Chief Retail Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Department Federal Credit Union (SDFCU) proudly announces the appointment of Rachel Rust as its new Chief Experience Officer. Rachel brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise in the financial industry, and her arrival marks an exciting new chapter for SDFCU. Additionally, SDFCU is pleased to announce the promotion of Victor Hall to the position of Chief Retail Officer. In his new role, Victor will be responsible for overseeing the credit union's retail operations and ensuring the delivery of high-quality financial services to its members.

Rachel Rust, Chief Experience Officer, SDFCU Victor Hall, Chief Retail Officer, SDFCU

Prior to joining SDFCU, Rachel served as an instrumental figure in Andrews Federal Credit Union (AFCU), where she held various leadership positions over the past decade including Vice President of European Operations. Her exceptional dedication, strategic thinking, and proven track record of driving growth and enhancing customer satisfaction make her the perfect fit for this influential role at SDFCU.

As Chief Experience Officer, Rachel will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of member experience, ensuring that SDFCU continues to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions to its valued members. With her deep understanding of consumer needs and preferences, Rachel will lead the development and implementation of strategies aimed at continuously improving and personalizing the interactions between SDFCU and its global members.

Victor Hall has a proven track record of success during his tenure at SDFCU, where he previously held the position of Senior Director of Retail Delivery. Under his leadership, the credit union witnessed significant growth and innovation in its retail delivery channels, enhancing member satisfaction and expanding the credit union's reach.

As the newly appointed Chief Retail Officer, Mr. Hall will continue to leverage his expertise in digital banking to drive the credit union's strategic initiatives. He will lead cross-functional teams to develop and implement innovative retail strategies that align with SDFCU's mission of empowering its members to achieve their financial goals.

Commenting on Rachel and Victor's appointments, Jim Hayes, CEO of SDFCU, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to have Rachel join our team partnering with Victor. Their extensive knowledge of the industry, combined with their passion for delivering outstanding experiences to members, will play a crucial role in driving our mission of empowering the financial well-being of our members. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to enhance our member-centric approach further."

About State Department Federal Credit Union

State Department Federal Credit Union is a member-owned full-service financial institution that is committed to serving its nearly 90,000 members worldwide. With $2.8 Billion in assets, SDFCU offers a full range of financial products and services that address the diverse and global needs of its members. SDFCU is headquartered in Old Town Alexandria, VA with 6 branch locations. Visit SDFCU at www.sdfcu.org.

