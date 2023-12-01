State Grid Corporation of China Attended COP28 with Report on Promoting the Action for Green-oriented Transition of Energy

State Grid Corporation of China

01 Dec, 2023, 21:25 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30th, the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) convened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. On the first opening day of the session, State Grid Corporation of China, on behalf of Chinese energy enterprises, officially released State Grid Corporation of China Report on Promoting the Action for Green-oriented Transition of Energy in the Chinese side event with the theme of "Leading the Development Innovatively and Contributing to the Global Governance -- Policy and Practice of Synergizing the Reduction of Pollution and Carbon Emissions in China". The report comprises: "Grasping the new trend of green development", "Green-oriented transition of energy is a common choice for global green development", "State Grid Corporation of China promotes the action for green-oriented transition of energy", and "Together for a shared clean and low-carbon energy future", etc. It systematically expounded the positive contributions made by State Grid Corporation of China that adheres to the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind and the initiatives it proposed for the future for the purpose of abiding by United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement in an all-round way, promoting green-oriented transition of energy, and jointly building a clean and beautiful world.

(PRNewsfoto/State Grid Corporation of China)
(PRNewsfoto/State Grid Corporation of China)

Energy is an important material foundation and driving force for global economic and social development. How to ensure safe and reliable energy supply and promote green and sustainable development concerns the common interests of the world. Power grid is an important platform for energy conversion and utilization, optimal allocation and supply-demand matchmaking. As the largest public utility undertaking in the world, State Grid Corporation of China has put forward and adhered to the required principle of "taking cleanness and low carbon as the orientation, guarantee of energy supply as the foundation, energy security as the key, energy independence as the essence, energy innovation as the driving force, and energy conservation and efficiency improvement as the point of booster force", playing a good role of power grid as a "bridge" and "link" and striving to be a promoter, pioneer and leader of green-oriented transition of energy, so as to make good life better, empower beautiful China further, and contribute wisdom and strength to green-oriented transition of energy worldwide.

Report of State Grid Corporation of China on Contribution to the Implementation of Global Development Initiative Successfully Released

