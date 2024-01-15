State Leaders, Students to Speak at Capitol to Celebrate Educational Options

News provided by

National School Choice Week

15 Jan, 2024, 04:00 ET

Celebration to feature performance of the official National School Choice Week dance

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and state leaders will celebrate Alabama's K-12 educational choices — both traditional and new — with a rally in Montgomery on Monday, Jan 22. As National School Choice Week kicks off nationwide, the rally on the Capitol steps will preview what's on the horizon for K-12 education in Alabama.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with hundreds of students and community members gathering to sing the national anthem. Then, participants will cheer remarks from state leaders about the future of school choice in the Yellowhammer State. The event will also feature remarks from parent and student speakers, and a performance of the official National School Choice Week dance.

As education options evolve in Alabama, event planners aim to highlight the diversity of private school options and personal stories of the state's tax-credit scholarship program's impact. The capitol celebration will also help families stay informed about recent changes impacting learning choices. In 2023, for instance, legislators expanded eligibility for the Alabama Accountability Act and increased the amount families can receive for tax-credit scholarships.

The Montgomery celebration is planned to coincide with National School Choice Week 2024, which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. The Week is held every January to empower parents to explore learning options with ample time before the upcoming school year.  To mark the Week in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey officially proclaimed Jan. 21-27 to be "Alabama School Choice Week."

"After working with Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund for almost two years, I have seen firsthand the positive impact of educational opportunity in students' lives. Having accessibility to school choice is essential in ensuring students receive a quality education that best fits their needs, whether that means enrolling in a private school, charter school, or even a public school in a different district," said Casandra Meguiar of the Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund. "We look forward to hearing from the community about their experiences and from legislators about the future of school choice in Alabama."

This school choice celebration is hosted by the Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund. Established in 2013, the organization provides tax-credited scholarships to low-income K-12 children across Alabama to attend the public or private school of their choice.

The Alabama State Capitol is located at 600 Dexter Ave.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

School Discovery Day at The DoSeum to Feature Scavenger Hunt, 30+ Local Schools

School Discovery Day at The DoSeum to Feature Scavenger Hunt, 30+ Local Schools

As the choice school enrollment season arrives for the 2024-2025 academic year, a School Discovery Day at The DoSeum will connect families with more...
Rhode Island Schools Max Out Venue for K-12 Community Fair

Rhode Island Schools Max Out Venue for K-12 Community Fair

All school choices matter. An All School Fair will bring this message to Warwick next weekend, giving Rhode Island families an unparalleled...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Children

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.