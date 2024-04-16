State of CI/CD Report: New Findings and Trends from CD Foundation

CD Foundation announces results of their fifth State of Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery Report at cdCon 2024 in Seattle, Washington

SEATTLE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the open source software foundation that seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed, today announced the latest State of CI/CD Report , at the fifth annual cdCon .

The CD Foundation publishes vendor-neutral data on key DevOps and development metrics, providing insights into where Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) stand in 2024 and beyond. These findings on DevOps adoption and performance across industries are based on data from SlashData's past eight Developer Nation surveys, which reached more than 150,000 respondents worldwide over three and a half years.

Key findings from this year's report include:

83 percent of developers report being involved in DevOps-related activities

Less experienced developers adopt fewer DevOps practices and technologies

Proportion of low performers for each of the deployment performance metrics is increasing—a worrying trend

Strong correlation between the number of DevOps technologies used by developers and their likelihood of being a top performer

CI/CD tools usage is associated with better deployment performance across all DORA metrics and is greatest among developers using both managed and self-hosted tools

Deployment performance is worse when using multiple CI/CD tools of the same form, likely as a result of challenges related to interoperability

"The 2024 State of CI/CD Report results show continued high adoption of CD and DevOps practices, the influence of well-integrated technologies on organizational outcomes, the necessity of incorporating security tests in CI/CD workflows, and the impact of using multiple CD tools on deployment performance," says Dadisi Sanyika, CD Foundation Governing Board Chair.

"The CD Foundation has been promoting standards in CD, securing the software supply chain, and advocating for better interoperability. The report findings reflect our community's ongoing efforts and provide a framework for organizations to compare their practices with those of their industry peers, offering insights into where they stand and highlighting areas that require attention to enhance organizational efficiency."

The State of CI/CD Report is an important resource for organizations to understand the performance impact of applying CI/CD practices while highlighting emerging trends. The CD Foundation would like to thank CloudBees for sponsoring this year's report.

Readers can access the full State of CI/CD Report here .

