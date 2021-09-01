State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard

Supplier Management leaders, State of Flux, today launched a global standard for organizations to ensure that their suppliers are safe to operate in Covid-19 and other volatile environments without causing further supply chain disruption and breaching employee human rights.

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Supplier Management technology and services firm, State of Flux, today launched a global standard for organizations to verify that their suppliers are stable, safe and have the resiliency to operate within a volatile environment.

With Covid-19 and the blockage of Suez Canal, organizations have never been more keenly aware and have intensely felt the impact on their supplier chains and the need to manage their suppliers better. This Safe Supplier Operating standard provides organizations with a methodology and process to determine how well prepared their suppliers are, while also identifying areas of potential risk.

Working with the International Trade Centre, (a multilateral agency with WTO and UN joint mandate on Trade and Development), State of Flux developed the one-of-a-kind standard over the last year. Ian Sayers, Senior Adviser, Division of Enterprises and Institutions of the ITC states "We are excited to see the launch of this standard as it helps both buyers and suppliers agree on a common understanding of what constitutes a realistically safe environment with confidence in a world of constantly changing demands."

The standard looks both at providing organizations surety of operations with their suppliers, but also whether suppliers themselves are being put in situations where they may need to breach their workers' human rights through their customer's demands. State of Flux has made the Safe Supplier Operating Standard available for download, they have also incorporated it in SupplierBase, their supplier management technology so organizations can conduct continuous monitoring of their suppliers preparedness and risks associated with this.

"With the new variants of Covid-19 arising, we have to learn to operate effectively with the virus around while maintaining organizations' stability. This standard not only ensures that they can see how well prepared their suppliers are and prepare for any potential disruptions, but it also makes sure that suppliers worker's rights are protected." says State of Flux CEO, Alan Day. To download the standard visit Safe Supplier Operating Standard

State of Flux State of Flux believes strategic supplier relationships are one of the core ingredients in long-term sustainable advantage. We exist to ensure our clients are creating mutually beneficial value with their suppliers so they can succeed. For over 17 years State of Flux has been helping customers improve value from their supplier relationships, delivering software and services which are backed by world-leading proprietary research.

