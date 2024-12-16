STATE OF PHYSICIAN WORKFORCE: PHYSICIANS' TRUST IN LEADERSHIP SLIDES, SURVEY

Jarrard Inc. national survey reveals declining physician trust in organizational leadership, increased favorability towards unions and priorities for a collaborative culture

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. and CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrard Inc., a U.S. top 10 strategic healthcare communications firm, has released the results of its 2024 National Physician Survey: State of Physician Workforce, offering key insights into the minds of over 400 physicians. With a margin of error of ±5%, the survey sheds light on the state of the physician workforce, emphasizing critical concerns around trust, loyalty and culture.

Jarrard Inc. Partner Isaac Squyres, who leads the firm's Research and Issues & Advocacy efforts, emphasized the urgency for healthcare leaders to address these findings – and take actions recommended in the report. "Physicians' trust in organizational leadership is heading in the wrong direction, and this impacts everything from job satisfaction to physicians' willingness to stay and contribute to their organizations," he said. "Healthcare leaders must rebuild this trust and strengthen collaboration to effectively tackle the challenges ahead."

Key takeaways from the 2024 National Physician Survey are:

Trust in leadership has slipped. Less than half of physicians think their organization's leaders are honest and transparent, down a few points from last year. Physicians feel favorably towards unions. More than 60% have a favorable view of physician unions, even though only 1% are currently part of one. Job satisfaction has declined, with high levels of job satisfaction down 14 points. Notably, older physicians feel less satisfied than younger ones.

The survey highlights clear pathways for healthcare organizations to strengthen trust and loyalty among physicians. "The data shows there is hope," Squyres added. "There are actionable steps, rooted in deeper communication from leadership and collaborative organizational culture, for rebuilding trust and engagement."

To explore the full findings and learn how your organization can address these challenges, download the report at jarrardinc.com.

