State-of-the-Art Molded-Pulp Packaging Equipment Goes to Auction

June 29 online sale by Tiger and Liquidity Services features millions of dollars in manufacturing and processing equipment from Zume's California plant

CAMARILLO, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Molded-pulp packaging equipment from global manufacturer Zume is available in a June 29 online auction by host Liquidity Services and sale partner, Tiger Group.

A wide range of inventory from Zume, a company manufacturing environmentally conscious food packaging and pulp molding manufacturing technologies, is available for immediate sale from Tiger Group. The sale features multiple thermoformer presses. The inventory on offer includes a 2017 Fanuc Robot.

The sale features rarely available, late-model processing and packaging lines from Zume's 70,000-square-foot facility in Camarillo, California, as well as assets such as industrial robots, CNC machines and shop equipment. With customers in more than 25 countries, Zume was one of the few companies in North America to manufacture high-quality, leak-proof, compostable packaging out of pulp fiber.

The sale is open for bidding now at two auction websites: AllSurplus.com and SoldTiger.com. Lots begin closing at 10:30 a.m. (PT) on Thursday, June 29. The auction closes at 2 p.m. (PT).

"The online auction is the next phase of this project, and we are extremely excited to bring assets from Zume's state-of-the-art processing facility to the marketplace," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "This equipment is world class and in pristine condition. We're already seeing very high interest in these assets and look forward to worldwide participation in the sale."

"We are pleased to offer these high-value assets on our AllSurplus marketplace," said Nick Jimenez, Vice President of Global Business Development at Liquidity Services. "Our understanding of these assets and connectivity to packaging and manufacturing companies all over the world enable us to deliver a truly unique opportunity for strategic buyers."

The assets include:

Pulp and Fiber Molding and Manufacturing Equipment , including thermoformer presses, pulp-formers, trimmers, and five complete thermoformer production lines/manufacturing centers.

(eight 2021 ABB IRB 6700 6-axis robots and one 2017 Fanuc R-2000iC/210F 6-axis robot) A wide array of Lab Equipment , including a tension and compression machine, microscope, hotplate, scale and fume hood as well as lab furniture and other items

, including spare motors and pumps, wire, fittings, hardware, valves and fuses Offices Equipment, Supplies and Furniture from a conference room, breakroom and other locations

Inspections will be hosted on June 28 by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, please contact Brandon Mohrey: [email protected], (610) 730-2162.

Bidders must register in advance. For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/zume-food-packaging-and-molded-pulp-fiber-manufacturer-auction-california/

AllSurplus Auction Page: https://www.allsurplus.com/events/25175

Separate, select groupings of Zume assets—including intellectual property—are available in a previously announced private treaty sale.

"We're receiving robust interest in the IP from global bidders," Holiday noted. "Green and sustainable packaging clearly is a growth sector given the increasing urgency that many countries and communities feel about combatting single-use plastic pollution. This IP includes all the tech specs and other assets a buyer would need to hit the ground running with Zume's unique, high-quality process for manufacturing molded-pulp packaging."

For private treaty inquiries, email [email protected], call (805) 367-3893 or visit: https://soldtiger.com/sales/food-packaging-and-molded-pulp-fiber-manufacturer-plant-closure/

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills. https://liquidityservices.com/

About Tiger Group

Tiger Capital Group provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 40 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger's seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and, when needed, provide capital or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. Tiger maintains offices in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Toronto. https://tigergroup.com/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, [email protected], (805) 497-4999. At Jaffe Communications: Elisa Krantz, [email protected], (908) 789-0700.

