Statement By Debra Tice Marking Oct. 7 Anniversary Of Hostage Taking By Hamas

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after the Oct 7 attack by Hamas, the following statement from Debra Tice, the mother of Austin Tice, a journalist held hostage in Syria, was released by The National Press Club.

"On the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, my heart goes out to the hostages and to their families who have waited now a full year for the Israeli government to prioritize release of their loved ones. It is exceedingly painful to be powerless and to stand watching the resistance of the U.S. government – in addition to the Israeli government -- to do what is needed to end this horrible separation. After all, Americans are also being held by Hamas. The families have waited too long already. Whatever it takes should be done. It is time.

"Last week I met with several Israeli hostage families at a UN side event with Hostage Aid Worldwide. It was our first time meeting together. We shared what it is like to try to encourage our own government to act with sincere urgency and to feel entirely ignored. We shared the pain of not knowing -- not knowing what is happening to our loved ones and having no idea when we might hold them in our arms again. It was an unexpected and profound connection. On this heart-rending anniversary, my thoughts are with those families. Our political leaders have let us down. I hope and pray there is still time for them to engage rightly, to end this crisis diplomatically. Today is the day."

Austin Tice has been held in Syria since 2012. He was there working as a freelance journalist for McClatchy News, the Washington Post, and several other news outlets. He is the longest held U.S. journalist hostage. Debra Tice, his mother, is his chief advocate. The Press Club supports Mrs. Tice as she presses for her son's safe return.

