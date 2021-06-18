Statement from Aflac US President Teresa L. White on the Impact of Juneteenth National Independence Day

COLUMBUS, Ga., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As longtime advocates for racial justice and strong proponents of maintaining a diverse and inclusive workforce, Aflac applauds the United States Congress and President Biden for signing into law the Juneteenth National Independence Day observance as a national holiday commemorating the end of slavery in our country. To acknowledge the significance of this historic and welcomed news, in 2021, Aflac is granting employees a paid floating holiday where they can take time to reflect with their families and friends upon the true meaning of fairness and freedom for all. Beginning in 2022, June 19 will be included on Aflac's annual calendar of paid holidays for our employees across the country."

