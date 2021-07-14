Statement from Battery Council International on New DOE "Long Duration Storage Shot" Program

The lead battery industry is an important partner in a suite of energy storage technologies to strengthen the grid. Tweet this

"A resilient infrastructure needs to have a diverse range of energy sources and given its unique features, lead batteries must be a key part of that mix. In fact, there is no substitute. The lead battery industry, with its unequaled 99% recycling rate, already provides 60% of the worldwide rechargeable battery capacity sold each year. Our strong and reliable domestic supply chain has a proven history of providing readily available and economical energy storage across many essential including renewable energy, and is based on American manufacturing without undue reliance on the imports of products and materials, particularly from countries that are diplomatic adversaries, have inferior environmental protection standards, and engage in human rights abuses.

"Over the past five years we have invested more than $100 million in research and development as independent companies and in collaboration with DOE's national laboratory system to investigate how science can improve the performance of lead batteries. Today's announcement serendipitously coincides with BCI's release of the Lead Battery Grand Challenge Executive Summary, a technical roadmap to 13 areas of cooperative research with the DOE and its national laboratory system."

About Battery Council International Battery Council International is the North American trade association representing lead battery manufacturing, supply, recycling and distribution companies. For more information on the association, visit www.batterycouncil.org.

Learn More at Essential Energy Everyday Essential Energy Everyday exists to increase awareness of the critical importance of lead batteries in powering our daily lives. It encourages continued investment in sustainable lead battery technology to store and provide energy on demand. The initiative is supported by the global trade association that represents the lead battery and recycling industries, Battery Council International.

SOURCE Battery Council International

Related Links

www.batterycouncil.org

