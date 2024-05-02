Statement from March of Dimes President and CEO on CDC'S 2022 Maternal Mortality Report

ARLINGTON, Va., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finds the number of US women dying from pregnancy-related issues remains at crisis level. In 2022, 817 deaths were reported, reflecting a significant decline in the maternal mortality rate compared to 2021 when over 1,200 maternal deaths were reported. The rate is similar to that experienced in 2019, prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic (22.3 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2022 vs. 20.1 deaths per live birth in 2019) and decreased from 2021 when the rate was 32.9 deaths per 100,000 live births. Despite an overall decline in the maternal mortality rate, Black women continue to experience greater risk of death during pregnancy or within 42 days of pregnancy and have a maternal mortality rate nearly three times higher than White women. These racial and ethnic disparities that persist in maternal health reflect how systems and policies continue to fail people of color, especially our most vulnerable populations.

In response, March of Dimes President and CEO Dr. Elizabeth Cherot issued the following statement:

"We already know that the health of moms and babies is not prioritized in the US and this latest report is a sobering reminder that our country's maternal and infant health crisis is far from over, especially for women of color. The rate of maternal deaths among Black women remains far too high. The fact is, we have not improved as a nation and the same healthcare systems that have historically failed women of color continue to do so today putting too many moms at risk for dying.

Many factors contribute to the troubling maternal death rate, but more data is needed to point to all the root causes for this decrease. We do know that during the Omicron variant in 2022, COVID-19 infections impacted pregnant people less severely than in 2020 and 2021, which may have helped alleviate stress on hospital systems. We also know that by 2022 more moms were vaccinated against COVID-19, which led to greater immunity against the virus.

While the report shows that the maternal death rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels, there are still too many moms dying. It doesn't have to be this way. It's a fact that 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in our country are preventable. That's why March of Dimes is working to improve health outcomes for all moms and babies. One key driver of maternal mortality and morbidity is preeclampsia, a hypertensive condition that can be deadly and affects 1 in 25 pregnancies in the US with potential impacts to both pregnant people and babies during pregnancy, labor, and delivery and even across both of their lifespans. Our recently launched Low Dose, Big Benefits campaign is aimed at decreasing the adverse effects of preeclampsia and preterm birth through the use of low dose aspirin, which may reduce a moms' risk of preeclampsia by 15% and preterm birth by 20%.

The maternal and infant crisis is complex, and solutions need to be driven by real action. The fact remains that the US is the among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth. March of Dimes is there for families throughout their pregnancies with education, awareness, and advocacy to help all moms and babies get the best possible start. Our platform provides education to families and providers throughout the year on maternal health topics, including low dose aspirin, doulas, vaccines, maternal mental health, and the postpartum journey to improve maternal and infant health outcomes for all moms and babies. I encourage you to visit to access education resources and learn more about the It Starts With Mom Platform and Low Dose, Big Benefits."

