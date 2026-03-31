Statement from National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. on reports of American journalist Shelly Kittleson's abduction in Iraq

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National Press Club

Mar 31, 2026, 16:46 ET

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The reported abduction of American journalist Shelly Kittleson in Baghdad is alarming and unacceptable. Journalists are not targets and treating them as such is an assault on press freedom everywhere. We call for her immediate and safe release and urge those responsible to ensure her well-being."

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 2,500 members, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Media contact: Beth Francesco, Executive Director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club

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