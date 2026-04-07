Statement from National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. on reports of American journalist Shelly Kittleson's release

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. today issued the following statement on the release today of American journalist Shelly Kittleson by an Iraqi militia aligned with Iran:

"We are relieved to learn that Shelly Kittleson has been released and hope for her safe departure from Iraq.

While we welcome news of her freedom, Ms. Kittleson's kidnapping should not have occurred in the first place. It happened at a time when traditional protections for the media are under continual attack.

Journalism is not a crime, and journalists must not be targeted for their work.

Freelance journalists like Ms. Kittleson, who often lack the support of larger news organizations, are particularly threatened. Ms. Kittleson's kidnapping is a stark reminder that journalists around the globe continue to face threats by government and non-government actors. This must end.

Today's development is a welcome update for all those who believe in the ability for journalists to report safely and freely. Her ordeal underscores the growing threats journalists face today as they do their jobs and report the truth."

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 2,500 members, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Media contact: Beth Francesco, National Press Club Journalism Institute executive director, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club