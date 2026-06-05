STATEMENT FROM RESORTS WORLD NEW YORK CITY SPOKESMAN STEFAN FRIEDMAN ON LEGISLATURE'S PASSAGE OF DIRECT HORSE RACING PAYMENTS

QUEENS, N.Y., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement can be attributed to Stefan Friedman as a spokesman for Resorts World New York City. "We are grateful that the Legislature made the necessary changes allowing for the state gaming commission to directly distribute funds to the horse racing industry.

Resorts World NYC was consistent throughout the bidding process – in all submissions, financial modeling and testimony – that our inclusive tax rate of 56 percent on slots would go towards the MTA, the State Education fund and the horse-racing industry, in addition to the 30 percent tax rate on tables that further funds the MTA and Education. We are also already delivering on our promise that at those rates, each entity will receive more funding from us than from any other private enterprise in New York's history.

With this issue resolved, we look forward to working in partnership with the state and continuing our standing as New York's largest taxpayer."

Contact:

Stefan Friedman

[email protected]

SOURCE Resorts World New York City