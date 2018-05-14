Statement of MGM Resorts International on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA in Murphy v NCAA

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) released the following statement following the United Supreme Court ruling striking down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA):
"MGM Resorts International applauds the Court's decision to allow states the opportunity to protect consumers and benefit the public by regulating and taxing sports betting.
"We look forward to working with legislators and policy makers to achieve a regulatory outcome that benefits states and consumers alike while ensuring the integrity of sports.
"Having spent decades building trust with regulators, successfully operating sports books in Nevada, and hosting the world's leading sporting events, MGM Resorts International is extremely well positioned for a post-PASPA environment."
ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company in 2018 opened MGM COTAI in Macau and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. It also is developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts. The 78,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-of-mgm-resorts-international-on-the-us-supreme-court-decision-to-overturn-paspa-in-murphy-v-ncaa-300647744.html
SOURCE MGM Resorts International
