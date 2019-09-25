Statement Regarding U.S. House of Representatives' Passage of the SAFE Banking Act

From Pieter Sikkel, President, CEO & Chairman, Pyxus International, Inc.

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are encouraged by today's historic vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on H.B. 1595, the SAFE Banking Act, particularly as it relates to the hemp and CBD industries. The bill, if enacted, would provide protections for banks conducting business with hemp- and CBD- related businesses.

"The bill would open doors to tremendous opportunities for these nascent industries – from the farmer to the processor to the retailer -- that have, to date, encountered reluctance from financial institutions to engage in financial transactions despite the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill.

"We are grateful for the broad, bi-partisan support from the House and urge lawmakers to vote in favor of the SAFE Banking Act as the bill progresses through the Senate."

