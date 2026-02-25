Stateside Live! and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Offer Exclusive World Cup Match Day Experiences

Elevated match day experiences deliver World Cup excitement through VIP access, live performances, and signature dining

PHILADELPHIA , Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the non-profit that serves as the Local Host Committee charged with planning and executing the World Cup in coordination with the City of Philadelphia, and Stateside Live!, a premier property of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, have launched a collection of match day experiences tailored to groups of all sizes from individual fans to families, visiting supporter groups, and everyone in between who will be attending matches at Philadelphia Stadium.

Stateside Live!

These specially designed experiences for match day ticketholders provide an all-encompassing celebration, featuring pre-game festivities and after-match parties steps from the stadium. Guests can enjoy premium culinary selections, signature beverages, live musical performances, and VIP access to the electric match-day energy surrounding Stateside Live!.

"The tailgate culture of Philadelphia is beloved and with the global soccer community coming to Philadelphia, we wanted to elevate that experience for match day ticketholders," said Meg Kane, CEO/Host City Executive, Philadelphia Soccer 2026. "The experiences created by the team at Stateside Live! capture the spirit of our city while delivering world-class celebrations that will turn every match into an unforgettable event. From the first toast to the final cheer, guests will feel the Philadelphia passion for sports that makes our city unlike any other."

Philadelphia's sports culture is legendary—from the energy in the stands to the camaraderie in the streets. Stateside Live! embodies this spirit, creating the ultimate fan experience where the thrill of World Cup soccer meets the heart and soul of Philadelphia. Whether rallying with fellow supporters before kickoff or celebrating victory under the lights, every moment at Stateside Live! amplifies the excitement and delivers an experience that captures why Philadelphia fans are considered the most devoted in the world.

"The magic of Live! lies in how we bring people together," said Judy Moore, Senior Vice President at Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. "We've designed these experiences to do more than simply provide great food and drink—they create connections, spark excitement, and build memories that last a lifetime. As Philadelphia welcomes the world, we're proud to showcase our city's legendary welcome in a setting that delivers exceptional food and beverage, immersive entertainment, and premium experiences all under one roof and steps away from the action."

Available match day experiences include:

THE GOAL STANDARD : The Essential Match Day Warm-Up

A high-energy, value-packed pre-match tailgate that sets the tone for an unforgettable day. The Goal Standard includes:

Pre-match tailgate access

Standard cocktails, beer, wine & soft drinks

Buffet featuring Philly favorites

Live entertainment

THE LIBERTY LOUNGE : The All-Day Fan Experience

Double the celebration with both pre- and post-match access, expanded menus, and upgraded beverage packages. The Liberty Lounge Package includes everything in The Goal Standard, PLUS:

Post-match party access

Expanded buffet featuring international favorites from competing countries

Upgraded specialty craft cocktails

Enhanced entertainment throughout the day

THE INDEPENDENCE EXPERIENCE : The Premium Match Day Indulgence

Featuring elevated food and drink selections, priority entry, and a more comfortable lounge-style environment, The Independence Experience includes everything in The Liberty Lounge PLUS:

Priority check-in

Premium cocktails and elevated zero-proof options

Passed appetizers

Signature food selections including sushi, shrimp cocktail and wagyu sliders

Upgraded décor and lounge-style seating

THE FOUNDER'S CLUB: The Ultimate Match Day Experience

Created for guests seeking the highest level of comfort, convenience, and access, our most exclusive and elevated offering, The Founder's Club, includes everything in The Independence Experience PLUS:

Meet & Greet Player Experience with a retired player or soccer personality based on match date

One complimentary parking pass for every two Founder's Club tickets purchased

Premium champagne service

Top-shelf spirits and international beverage offerings from the match countries

Raw bar, carving station & chef-driven food stations

Butler-style service and dedicated VIP hosts

Reserved VIP seating

Private entertainment set (acoustic musician or premium DJ)

Commemorative VIP credential or collectible

EXCLUSIVE FOUNDER'S CLUB UPGRADE OPTION: Extend Your Match Day with a Seamless Overnight Stay Just Steps from Stateside Live!

Available exclusively to Founder's Club purchasers, a VIP overnight hotel upgrade is available at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia (subject to availability). The upgrade includes everything in The Founder's Club package PLUS:

One-night stay at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia (Premium King or Double)

& Hotel Philadelphia (Premium King or Double) Priority check-in and dedicated concierge

Late checkout

Welcome champagne + curated collectible

Convenient complimentary access between Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and Stateside Live!

World Cup match tickets are required for all match day experiences at Stateside Live!.

Reserve your match day experience at www.statesidelive.com/Soccer-2026.

About Philadelphia Soccer 2026

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 is the Local Host Committee charged with planning and executing the World Cup in coordination with the City of Philadelphia. Established in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, it is governed by a 14-person Board of Directors that convenes leaders from across the City of Philadelphia and the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. For more information, follow us on social media @FWC26Philly.

About Stateside Live!

Stateside Live! is Philadelphia's premier dining and entertainment destination centered in the heart of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. The district showcases a mix of beloved local and nationally acclaimed restaurants and entertainment venues including Live! Arena, PBR Philly, 1100 Social, Miller Time Beer Hall, Chickie's and Pete's, Geno's Steaks, and Lorenzo and Sons Pizza. Stateside Live! draws millions of visitors annually with its one-of-a-kind dining, entertainment, live music, and special event experiences throughout the year. A $20 million expansion is currently underway and will introduce a new upscale plaza experience in Spring 2026. Voted Philadelphia's No. 1 Sports Bar by Philadelphia Magazine, Stateside Live! was developed in partnership between Philadelphia-based Comcast Spectacor and Baltimore-based The Cordish Companies. The district is part of The Cordish Companies' national Live! portfolio, widely recognized as the leading entertainment destinations in the country, attracting more than 60 million visitors annually. For more information on Stateside Live!, visit www.statesidelive.com or follow us on social @statesideliveofficial.

