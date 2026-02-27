Stateside Welcomes Erik Castaneda as Vice President

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stateside Associates, the nation's premier state and local government relations firm, announced today that Erik Castaneda has joined the company as Vice President of Attorneys General & State Issues Practices. In this role, Erik will help our clients navigate and engage the complex policy and political arena of state attorneys general, their senior staff, and national attorneys general Groups.

Erik Castaneda, Vice President

With nearly a decade of experience engaging attorneys general, administrations, and legislatures across the country on behalf

of 1-800 Contacts, Erik has shaped public policy and influenced regulatory outcomes across healthcare, telehealth, privacy, financial services, and consumer protection. He is known for building bipartisan relationships with attorneys general, their key staff, and national organizations focused on state attorneys general policy priorities.

Erik brings a business-focused perspective on how to engage attorneys general across the full policy lifecycle, from development and stakeholder alignment to multi-state coordination. He maintains strong working relationships among attorneys general and their staff and regularly engages stakeholders to monitor emerging priorities, enforcement trends, and opportunities for constructive business engagement. His experience and relationships strengthen Stateside's ability to provide clients strategic positioning in complex state enforcement and regulatory environments.

"Erik, a true professional in this business, is respected nationally for his intelligence, network of relationships, and policy expertise," said Ethan Wilson, Vice President and Corporate Counsel. Ethan continued, "I've known Erik for almost a decade, and in that time, I've witnessed first-hand Erik's truly unique ability to influence policy and create lasting relationships with elected officials on both sides of the aisle – that, and Erik's magnetic personality and infectious energy."

"I am focused on channeling my experience to strengthen Stateside's ability to deliver actionable solutions for our clients. My hands-on work with attorneys general, their offices, and attorneys general associations will enable me to help clients navigate complex policy landscapes with clarity and confidence," said Erik Castaneda.

Johnathan Lozier, Stateside's Senior Vice President and Principal added, "Erik pairs strategic insight with the real-world advocacy experience necessary to help clients identify and mitigate risk, unlock opportunities, and strengthen Stateside's position as the premier partner for high-impact government affairs support."

"The addition of Erik reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class strategic guidance to clients. His deep industry experience is a perfect match for the evolving needs of our clients. With Erik on board, we will continue to drive client success in every aspect of state and local government, including our nation's state attorneys general," Lozier continued.

Erik's decade of experience leading state strategic advocacy initiatives, navigating multi-state attorney general inquiries and enforcement actions, and building national coalitions will grow Stateside's consulting practice and lend valuable consultative services to clients desiring an influential presence with attorneys general across the country.

