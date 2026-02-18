Stateside Welcomes Michelle Peacock as Senior Vice President of Strategic Advising Services

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stateside Associates, the nation's premier state and local government relations firm, announced today that Michelle Peacock has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Strategic Advising Services. In this key new leadership position, Ms. Peacock will build a new function for Stateside focused on strengthening clients' strategic public policy programing as they navigate new risks and opportunities.

Ms. Peacock brings more than three decades of experience in corporate government affairs and public policy, working with industry-leading companies across financial services, tech, online marketplaces, payments, transportation and autonomous vehicles. She is widely recognized for her ability to thoughtfully build programs from scratch and shape existing teams to meet the evolving needs of businesses at all sizes and stages of growth. Hallmarks of her long track record of success include developing innovative and strategic policy and advocacy programs that have ranged from protecting favorable regulatory landscapes to adapting them to allow for breakthrough business scale.

Joining the team to launch and lead the Strategic Advising Services program, Ms. Peacock and Stateside Associates will guide companies through moments of transformational public policy change, with focus on addressing policy or political risks or opportunities effectively and cost-efficiently. "Whether the company is a startup or a legacy organization, new public policy risks and opportunities must be addressed to protect or help grow the business," said Ms. Peacock. "The Strategic Advising Services program will shepherd clients as they launch, build or pivot their current public policy program, while both ensuring they're minimizing risk and waste and protecting or expanding their business opportunities."

"We are so excited to welcome Michelle to Stateside and benefit from her deep experience, strategic vision and energy," said Johnathan Lozier, Senior Vice President and Principal, Stateside Associates. "From startups to the biggest companies in the world, Michelle's understanding of the needs of the business communities will be a tremendous asset to Stateside as we continually seek better ways of serving our clients regardless of where they are in their government affairs journey."

Mark Anderson, Co-CEO of Stateside Associates said, "Adding Michelle to the team is a defining moment for our firm. Her expertise, combined with the new Strategic Advisory service, significantly accelerates our growth trajectory and deepens our ability to deliver high-impact results."

"With her leadership, we are better positioned than ever to help a broader range of clients navigate their most complex challenges and achieve lasting success." Johnathan Lozier further stated.

"The launch of our Strategic Advisory services, paired with Michelle's deep industry experience, marks a bold new chapter for us. We're not just expanding our footprint; we're elevating what's possible for our clients. Michelle brings the exact caliber of insight we need to unlock new opportunities and drive meaningful outcomes at scale," related Michael Behm, Co-CEO of Stateside Associates.

About Stateside Associates

Since its inception in 1988, Stateside Associates has set the standard for excellence in state and local government relations. The firm's success is built on a "human-centric" philosophy that combines deep personal expertise with innovative advocacy tools. Stateside offers a full-service platform that includes tailored issue monitoring, high-stakes strategic planning, engaging with public official groups and more. With a muti-disciplinary team comprised of veteran issue managers, former state legislators and staffers, and regulatory attorneys, Stateside champions the interests of corporations, government entities, non-profits and trade associations spanning every major industry. Operating across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Stateside Associates delivers the high-level expertise and strategies necessary to navigate today's complex political and policy landscapes.

