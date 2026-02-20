Stateside Welcomes Taylor Mason as Vice President

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stateside Associates, the nation's premier state and local government relations firm, announced today that Taylor Mason has joined the company as Vice President. In this key position, Taylor will be supporting clients as they navigate the complex political and policy landscape.

Taylor Mason, Vice President

With a career that spans technology, healthcare, and high-stakes government affairs campaigns, Taylor offers a unique perspective of high-level decision making and how to advance complex initiatives to success. He has developed and led the execution of 50-state legislative and executive branch strategies, managed agency engagement and procurements, overseen lobbyist relationships and built partnerships across nonprofits, health systems, and private industry. He has previously been an in-house consultant for HHS and CMS, as well as the Director of Government Affairs at Unite Us. His experience spans the scope of policy strategy implementation with a focus on ensuring solutions are practical and functional.

"My experience working closely with public sector leaders and industry partners helps me understand their needs so I can translate their complex situations into strategic solutions to meet their objectives," said Taylor.

Johnathan Lozier, Stateside's Senior Vice President and Principal added, "Taylor's extensive network of relationships with governors, administration officials, legislative leadership and senior staff can be leveraged to create an enormous number of opportunities for our clients to educate key stakeholders on their objectives."

The depth and breadth of Taylor's understanding of how state governments work brings immediate value to his Vice President role at Stateside. His arrival signals a deepened commitment to providing clients with sophisticated strategies that navigate the intersection of public policy and private industry.

"Welcoming Taylor to our team is adding another trusted advisor who can have an immediate impact on behalf of our clients," further added Mr. Lozier. "Taylor is leaping into his new role and will be leveraging Stateside's broad services to small organizations just standing up their government affairs teams to the largest firms who are optimizing their political and policy strategies."

About Stateside Associates

Since its inception in 1988, Stateside Associates has set the standard for excellence in state and local government relations. The firm's success is built on a "human-centric" philosophy that combines deep personal expertise with innovative advocacy tools. Stateside offers a full-service platform that includes tailored issue monitoring, high-stakes strategic planning, engaging with public official groups and more. With a muti-disciplinary team comprised of veteran issue managers, former state legislators and staffers, and regulatory attorneys, Stateside champions the interests of corporations, government entities, non-profits, and trade associations spanning every major industry. Operating across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Stateside Associates delivers the high-level expertise and strategies necessary to navigate today's complex political and policy landscapes.

