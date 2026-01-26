Statewide events showcase school choice during School Choice Week in Michigan

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Michigan and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Wolverine State, more than 810 schools are taking part by hosting open houses, information sessions, parent nights, and other events.

Learning choices for Michigan kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Michigan at: schoolchoiceweek.com/michigan

"Behind every choice is a story, a parent who believes, a teacher who cares, and a child who finally feels seen. When students (and educators) find their perfect fit, it opens doors that lead to lifelong success," said Amy Dunlap, Outreach Director of Parent Advocates for Choice in Education.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week