Statewide resource pool launches in Illinois to address healthcare workforce needs

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matchwell, a Medical Solutions brand specializing in matching local and per diem clinicians with top healthcare facilities, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Illinois Resource Pool in collaboration with the Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA). This resource pool addresses critical healthcare staffing needs by providing IHA members access to a flexible local workforce.

Following the launch of the first-of-its-kind Indiana Resource Pool, this new initiative enables Illinois healthcare facilities to quickly and efficiently connect with pre-vetted clinicians seeking shift or contract work. It also gives healthcare workers more flexibility in choosing shifts.

"We are excited to expand our mission to Illinois and partner with IHA to help solve workforce challenges," said Robert Crowe, EVP of Per Diem and Local Workforce Strategies at Medical Solutions and founder of Matchwell. "This partnership offers hospitals and providers in Illinois a sustainable solution to maintain high standards of patient care, even amid staffing shortages."

The Illinois Resource Pool's user-friendly platform grants IHA members direct access to local clinicians seeking flexible work. This platform eases administrative burdens on healthcare facilities.

"The Illinois Health and Hospital Association is proud to partner with Matchwell on this workforce solution," said A.J. Wilhelmi, President and CEO of IHA. "This resource pool will provide our members invaluable support, ensuring access to qualified clinicians who will help maintain the quality of care in their communities."

This collaboration marks a significant step in tackling Illinois' healthcare staffing challenges, demonstrating both Matchwell and IHA's shared commitment to supporting healthcare providers and improving patient outcomes. Clinicians interested in joining the Illinois Resource Pool can sign up via Matchwell's platform to gain access to available opportunities across participating healthcare facilities.

ABOUT MATCHWELL

Headquartered in Durham, N.C, Matchwell is a tech-enabled job marketplace that empowers healthcare organizations to access and manage a flexible workforce. By leveraging AI and providing full transparency and direct access, healthcare organizations can utilize their existing workforce while attracting new clinicians who are seeking work on their terms. Matchwell is a Medical Solutions company. For more information on Matchwell, visit wematchwell.com. For more information about Medical Solutions and its service offerings, visit medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC