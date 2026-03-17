StatSocial Expands Platform With Substack, Unlocking Audience Insights Across the Newsletter Economy

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StatSocial today announced the integration of Substack into its platform, giving marketers the same depth of audience intelligence across the newsletter economy that they rely on across every other channel. Marketers can now connect subscriber-base audiences to the cross-platform social signals that power smarter influencer decisions and more precise media targeting.

Substack's subscriber base skews toward educated, high-intent audiences with deep topical interests spanning finance, technology, culture, and politics. These are consumers who don't just scroll, but subscribe, read, and act. StatSocial clients can now:

Discover and validate Substack creators whose subscriber bases align with brand and campaign goals.

whose subscriber bases align with brand and campaign goals. Enrich audience profiles by incorporating Substack signals into StatSocial's Identity Graph alongside Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X, and other platforms.

by incorporating Substack signals into StatSocial's Identity Graph alongside Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X, and other platforms. Activate newsletter audiences across the broader digital ecosystem, connecting Substack readership to paid media and influencer programs.

"Substack has created a new class of creators, one with a direct, trusted relationship with their audience that most social platforms can't replicate," said David Barker, CEO of StatSocial. "Bringing Substack into our platform means our clients can see and act on those relationships, with the same depth of intelligence they rely on across every other channel."

About StatSocial

StatSocial is the only platform that builds audiences from social signals at scale, powered by its patented Identity Graph. By connecting social data with household and offline data, StatSocial gives marketers deeper audience intelligence, smarter influencer decisions, and more effective paid media programs. Learn more at StatSocial.com .

SOURCE StatSocial, Inc