StatSocial Raises the Bar With New Reporting Functionality for Social Audience Insights Beyond Twitter

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StatSocial announces groundbreaking enhancements to its flagship Silhouette™ platform, the only solution to deliver social audience insights beyond Twitter. With new reporting capabilities, including visual audience clusters, businesses of all sizes can gain rapid and comprehensive insights about their audience while reducing dependency on any single platform.

Silhouette’s newest reporting capabilities and streamlined interface delivers marketers instantly accessible insights, dynamic persona clusters, user-friendly dashboards and actionable audience data.
In an era defined by rapid changes across the social media landscape and the surging popularity of platforms like TikTok and Threads, marketers understand the importance of omni-channel insights. Unlike competing platforms that rely solely on Twitter/X, Silhouette captures insights across additional platforms including TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitch and more—giving marketers a holistic view of their audience.

Silhouette's newest reporting capabilities and streamlined interface, combined with StatSocial's patented Identity Graph for cross-platform insights, delivers marketers:

  • Instantly accessible insights: Quickly gain a holistic view of any audience's self-declared interests and affinities across major social platforms.
  • Dynamic persona clusters: Identify and analyze key personas within an audience, powered by over 300k deterministic signals, complemented by AI-derived names and descriptions.
  • User-friendly dashboards: Access easy-to-understand dashboards fueling engagement strategies without the need for advanced analysis outside the platform.
  • Actionable audience data: Build and deploy social audiences for survey targeting, brand measurement, social listening panels, and paid campaigns.

"In today's dynamic social media climate, gaining a comprehensive understanding of an audience requires insights that go beyond Twitter," emphasized Michael Hussey, Founder and Head of Product at StatSocial. "The social media landscape is no longer dominated by a single platform; instead, users are drawn to a diverse array of platforms for a variety of purposes."

Hussey continued, "These latest enhancements to Silhouette not only increase the speed and accessibility of these insights, better servicing our diverse customer-base, but also open doors for mid-market brands and agencies seeking innovative ways to understand and engage with buyers."

With comprehensive cross-platform data and a user-friendly interface, businesses can now strategize and engage with their audience with precision, ultimately driving better results and ROI.

About StatSocial
StatSocial is the industry's leading cross-platform social audience insights provider, empowering informed marketing decisions. With our Silhouette platform's unparalleled social audience data, users gain access to rich consumer insights, brand measurement capabilities, and the ability to attribute real value to influencer campaigns. For more information, visit StatSocial.com.

