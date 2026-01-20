Stavtar Appoints Bryan McCooey as Head of Partnerships

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stavtar Solutions, a leading provider of business spend management and expense allocation SaaS for complex enterprises such as alternative asset managers, today announced the promotion of Bryan McCooey to Head of Partnerships.

In this expanded role, McCooey will lead Stavtar's global partnerships strategy, overseeing strategic relationships with accounting firms, fund administrators, banks, consulting firms, technology providers, and vendors for StavMarket that are critical to the client ecosystem. He will focus on deepening alliances, developing best-in-class integration pathways, and driving collaborative go-to-market initiatives that strengthen Stavtar's position as the trusted spend management platform for alternative asset managers and other complex businesses.

"Bryan has been a key driver of our growth since joining Stavtar," said Steven Petersen, Co-Founder of Stavtar Solutions. "His ability to build strong relationships, elevate our commercial narrative, and establish partnerships has had a significant impact on our business. As we continue to scale, Bryan's leadership will be instrumental in expanding our partner ecosystem and accelerating our go-to-market momentum."

"I'm excited to step into this role and continue building partnerships that create real value for our clients," said Bryan McCooey, Head of Partnerships at Stavtar. "Stavtar has built a transformative platform for complex businesses, and I look forward to working closely with our partners to extend that value globally."

With offices in New York, Dallas, London, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Stavtar provides finance teams with modern tools to eliminate manual processes, reduce operational risk, increase productivity, and accelerate decision-making.

About Stavtar

Stavtar is the premier provider of business spend management and expense allocation SaaS solutions built for the Office of the CFO in complex businesses like alternative asset management. Headquartered in New York, with a global footprint spanning Dallas, London, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Stavtar was founded by seasoned professionals from the alternative asset management industry.

Our flagship business spend management and expense allocation platform, StavPay, empowers over 130 leading alternative asset managers, collectively overseeing more than $2.4 trillion in AUM.

To learn more, visit www.stavtar.com.

SOURCE Stavtar