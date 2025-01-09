Stax Appoints Peter Rodrigues-Renon as Director to Lead EMEA Value Creation Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Rodrigues-Renon as a Director, leading the EMEA Value Creation practice in the London office. Peter brings extensive expertise in driving value creation through the alignment of strategy, commercial insights, and operational execution.

Peter Rodrigues-Renon, Director EMEA Value Creation

"His proven ability to define, quantify, and implement actionable value creation plans will enhance Stax's capabilities to deliver measurable, sustainable results for its clients," said Vince Zosa, Managing Director, Value Creation. "Peter will drive our growth in three critical areas: expanding our European capabilities in strategy, commercial excellence, and pricing, while building on our proven success in supporting our clients' portfolio companies; leading Stax's international expansion to meet the increasing global needs of our private equity clients; and leveraging his deep expertise in technology—particularly in digitalization, AI, and tech-enabled growth—to advise our clients on unlocking transformational value."

Peter's career includes leadership roles at EY-Parthenon, Alvarez & Marsal, and PwC, where he built a track record of delivering impactful results for private equity and corporate M&A initiatives. He has led complex buy-side transactions, including multi-territory integrations, carve-outs, and public-to-private transitions. His expertise spans multiple sectors, with a particular focus on technology and software, business services, and consumer markets.

"It is a privilege to join Stax at such an exciting time," said Peter Rodrigues-Renon. "The opportunity to scale Stax's proven US capabilities in the UK and EMEA markets is unique and energizing. Stax's data-driven, action-orientated mindset aligns perfectly with my approach. I focus on bridging strategy with operational execution to help private equity clients unlock the full potential of their investments. By operating at the intersection of strategy and operations, I deliver impactful, sustainable results while collaborating closely with management teams to drive success."

Phil Dunne, UK Managing Director, highlighted the significance of Peter's appointment. "Peter's combination of strategic insight, operational expertise, and deep sector knowledge makes him an outstanding addition to the team. His entrepreneurial mindset, coupled with his experience in delivering value creation strategies, aligns perfectly with Stax's culture and commitment to client success. Peter's leadership will play a key role in accelerating our growth and delivering best-in-class outcomes for our clients in the UK and beyond."

Stax's London office has rapidly expanded to support growing demand from private equity firms and portfolio companies across EMEA. The addition of Peter Rodrigues-Renon reinforces Stax's commitment to delivering transformative value creation strategies, combining local expertise with global resources to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

About Stax LLC

Stax LLC is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593051/Peter_Rodrigues_Renon__Director__Stax_Value_Creation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428526/Stax_logo_w_tagline_Logo.jpg