Stay-at-Home Mom Fulfills Passion with Opening of Clifton's Park's New Blo Blow Dry Bar

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts in Clifton Park, Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on January 31 in Clifton Park. Located at 22 Clifton Country Rd., the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand-new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blowouts a month for $75, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail.

The new bar is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Carrie Faden. Faden is an experienced entrepreneur and former stay-at-home mom who dedicated years to raising her three daughters before diving back into the business world.

When she discovered Blo Blow Dry Bar in Tampa and experienced the concept firsthand, she saw the perfect opportunity to blend her entrepreneurial background with her passion for beauty. Now, with all her daughters in school, Faden is thrilled to bring Blo's fun, family-friendly beauty experience to her community.

"As someone who gets a blowout once a week, I know firsthand the transformative power of a great hair day," Faden shares. "From the moment I experienced Blo myself, I knew it was the perfect fit. It combines my love for beauty with my desire to create a welcoming space where everyone feels pampered and uplifted. I can't wait to share this experience with our guests and make Blo a beloved part of our community."

To celebrate the opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will be able to purchase a single discounted blowout for $40, this offer runs from Jan. 31 to March 2.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Clifton Park, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-clifton-park/ or call (518) 901-0066.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact: Kira Obolsky, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar