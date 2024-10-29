Stay Charged This Winter: Batteries Plus Leads the Way in Emergency Preparedness

As Temperatures Drop, Nation's Leading Battery Retailer Equips Drivers with Essential Products & Services to Power Through Winter Challenges

35% of car batteries fail in the first cold snap of the season

Batteries Plus' winter campaign aims to prepare drivers to stay charged through the winter, with essential products, like the X2Power Lithium Jump Pack, and a team of experts

Batteries Plus selects first winner of inaugural Emergency Preparedness Pledge giveaway

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer of 2024 was one of the hottest on record, with regions across the U.S. enduring prolonged heatwaves and temperatures exceeding 100°F for days on end. The unprecedented heat placed significant stress on vehicle batteries, setting the stage for widespread failures as temperatures drop this winter. As part of Batteries Plus' commitment to helping keep consumers safe in the event of any emergency, the nation's largest specialty battery brand – and America's Storm Prep Headquarters – is once again at the forefront, ensuring consumers are fully prepared for the cold weather's inevitable impact on their car batteries.

As part of its annual winter campaign, Batteries Plus is dedicated to helping drivers stay safe and ready for the challenges of cold weather. Research shows that over 35% of car batteries fail during the first cold snap of winter, especially if they've been weakened by extreme summer heat. With more than 700 locations nationwide, their in-store experts are on hand to perform battery testing and help customers select the right battery for their vehicle.

To prepare drivers for unexpected situations, staff can also recommend essential products like the X2Power Lithium Jump Pack or X2Power Lithium Air Compressor & Tire Inflator, vital resources for anyone facing battery failure in freezing temperatures. Additionally, Batteries Plus offers professional installation services, including the application of anti-corrosion treatments to extend battery life. By offering these key products and services, Batteries Plus helps ensure drivers can confidently tackle winter roads without the worry of car trouble.

"As the leading destination for emergency preparedness, Batteries Plus is committed to ensuring that drivers are fully equipped to handle whatever winter throws their way," said Scott Williams, CEO for Batteries Plus. "With extreme summer heat having already weakened countless car batteries, we are emphasizing the importance of being proactive. Whether it's battery testing, expert installation, or essential products like jump packs, we're here to help drivers avoid the stress of unexpected breakdowns and stay safe on the road during the harsh winter months."

As part of their continued commitment to emergency preparedness, Batteries Plus recently announced the winner of their summer X2Power Portable Power Station giveaway. After taking the Emergency Preparedness Pledge, Emily L. from Lumberton, NC was selected to receive a 300-watt X2Power Portable Power Station, a reliable backup power source that can keep essential devices like lamps, cell phones, and laptops running during outages. With one more Portable Power Station set to be awarded at the end of the year, consumers still have the opportunity to take the Pledge and equip themselves for impending winter emergencies.

In addition to offering consumers unmatched products and services for their automotive needs, Batteries Plus helps them keep their cell phone, key fob, laptop, and tablet batteries lasting longer and more efficiently. Each staff member at its more than 700 locations has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens. Batteries Plus also offers a range of products, such as: automotive batteries (ATV, motorcycle, car, marine, and golf cart), chargers, cell phone batteries, phone essentials, SLA batteries, alkaline batteries, and generators.

For more information on Batteries Plus's automotive products and services, please visit www.batteriesplus.com/automotive-center. More information on how to find the nearest Batteries Plus retailer store near you can be found at www.batteriesplus.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

