Stay Charged Wire-Free on the Road with Targus Mobile ViP+ Backpack

Leading the Charge in Travel Backpacks Engineered to keep your gear connected and protected, the Mobile ViP+ Backpack features an integrated charging holster designed to seamlessly secure the Qi-enabled smartphone such as the iPhone XS Plus, iPhone 8, or Samsung Galaxy S9, even if the backpack is bumped or dropped.

From charging your smartphone to protecting your credit cards, every detail is designed for the busy professional. Subtle details make it easier to stay organized including a pass-through hole for headphones, ventilated charging battery pocket with a removable 5,000 mAh battery, an RFID-blocking pocket, a trolley strap to secure to rolling luggage, and a tuck-away water bottle holder.

Introduced in January at CES, the Mobile ViP+ was voted Best of CES 2019 by both iPhone Life Magazine and Popular Mechanics, which goes to the most forward-thinking and useful iOS gear coming to the market.

The Mobile ViP+ Backpack is now available through authorized resellers and at targus.com. MSRP $199.99.

Alongside the Mobile ViP+, Targus will showcase new products and designs for its Newport collection of fashion-first laptop handbags; its Work + Play range of backpacks that allow today's professionals, with active lifestyles, to move effortlessly from their workday to their fitness activities; and its popular Corporate Traveler collection that's engineered to stand up to the most demanding business travelers with its advanced SafePort® x D3O® protection system.

About Targus

Thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose – at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us at facebook.com/targus and linkedin.com/targus.

