Targus Publishes Second Annual 2024 Global Sustainability Report Detailing the Company's Environmental Progress, Initiatives, and Roadmap Through 2050

Targus has saved more than 32.2 million plastic bottles through its EcoSmart® line, improved its 2023 EcoVadis sustainability rating, and completed Scope 1 and Scope 2 reporting across its global network

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one third-party docking station and laptop bag brand in the US¹ and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced the availability of its second annual 2024 Global Sustainability Report, which describes how the company continues to reduce its environmental footprint globally with greater transparency and mutual accountability.

In the new report, Targus demonstrates its progress and latest achievements to reduce its environmental footprint and outlines its sustainability goals and roadmap, such as reducing its total plastic packaging mass by 50% by 2025 versus 2020 and achieving Net Zero by 2050.

"We recognize the vital responsibility our company has to protect people and our planet, not just through words, but by taking purposeful and tangible actions to address it," according to Mikel Williams, President and CEO, Targus. "Publishing an annual Global Sustainability Report ensures that we hold ourselves accountable toward building annual goals, monitoring our progress, and sharing best practices with transparency and mutual accountability throughout our entire business. While we're proud of the progress that we have made, we realize that we are still at the beginning of our journey."

Throughout this report, Targus clearly communicates what it is doing as a global business to support common sustainability goals and its ongoing progress by aligning its journey with five of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) where it can make the most meaningful positive impact. The report covers three main areas: the business, SDGs, and forward-looking roadmap. Here are a few of the highlights.

Targus has recycled 32.2 million plastic bottles through its EcoSmart® products, to date, and in the past year, introduced certified ocean-bound plastic to its laptop bags. Since the inception of its EcoSmart technology in 2008, a process that turns plastic bottles into recycled materials to make its laptop bags, Targus has repurposed 32.2 million bottles – saving the equivalent of 2,008,477 lbs. of CO 2 compared to virgin plastic. * In 2024, Targus also introduced a new Coastline Collection, laptop bags made from certified ocean-bound plastic and a high percentage of recycled material. Today, there are 5 trillion pieces of plastic in our ocean with 11 million tons entering our oceans each year, according to OceanCycle. Using repurposed ocean-bound plastic helps to combat plastic waste in our waterways by preventing or diverting plastic from entering the oceans. **

Company strengthens its global reporting and certifications, providing greater transparency and accountability. Targus has completed Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reporting through Project Gigaton™, a program created by Walmart to engage suppliers in climate action along with non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other stakeholders. In the reporting year, Targus saved 8.9 Mt of CO 2 e emissions through its recycling activities and avoided 7.1 Mt of CO 2 e in greenhouse gas emissions. *** In doing so, Targus has achieved Giga Guru status, signifying superior environmental leadership among Walmart suppliers. Targus also improved its annual EcoVadis sustainability rating. The company has earned a bronze EcoVadis rating in 2023 at the 64th percentile, which is the top 16 percent of companies in the computer wholesale, computer peripheral equipment, and software industries globally. That's a 13-point increase from our 51st percentile ranking in 2022.

Sustainability needs to be a top priority for all businesses. According to a Targus Global Workplace Survey among businesses and workers in North America and Europe, 88 percent of decision makers say that sustainability is important to their organization. Meanwhile, 53 percent of workers state that sustainable attributes influence their purchasing considerations for tech accessories. ****

As the climate crisis continues to become increasingly urgent, Targus recognizes the vital role it plays in tackling it. Read the full report to learn about the company's latest developments and forward-looking roadmap toward achieving a greener future.

About Targus

For more than 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

A global leader in docking, Targus has deployed more than 3 million universal docking stations around the world in more than 12,000 organizations – with more than 90% of Fortune 1000 companies using Targus products and maintains the number one spot in US B2B Universal Docks (3rd party only)².

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Discover Targus at Targus.com and on our blog, and connect with us on social media: Podcast, LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

* Targus global sales results: units + revenue, 2019-2023.

** Ocean-bound or prevented/diverted plastic is plastic waste recovered from within 50 km (30 mi) of an ocean coastline or major waterway that feeds into the ocean in a geographic region that lacks formal waste management. Except in the case of a sea, material collected from major waterways may be no further than 200 km (120 mi) from the mouth or end point of that waterway.

*** Walmart Project Gigaton Survey, Walmart Sustainability Hub Portal, reporting period: 01 Aug 2022 - 31 July 2023.

**** Targus Empower Your Life Survey, November 2022, n=1,000 senior business decision makers and 6,000 people in North America (US and Canada) and Europe (UK, France, and Germany)

¹Source: Circana, US/Canada Retail and US B2B Reseller in Unit Sales, ending December 2023 (Laptop Bag case type = Briefcase, Sleeve, Attache, Slipcase, Messenger Bag)

²Source: Circana, US B2B Reseller, Docking Stations Unit Sales, ending December 2023

Targus and EcoSmart are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the US and in certain other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

