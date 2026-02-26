Stay Informed: Never Miss a Notification from American Water

Customers should update contact information now to help ensure receipt of emergency and general service alerts



CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., urges customers to update their contact information through its online customer portal, MyWater, in order to receive notifications about emergency alerts as well as non-urgent work taking place in their communities, including water main replacements, flushing or other planned maintenance.

"At American Water, we're committed to keeping our customers informed and connected through a variety of communication channels," said Matthew Prine, VP, Chief Customer Officer, American Water. "By providing up-to-date customer contact details and notification preferences, we can deliver timely updates whenever events occur. As American Water invests $46-48 billion over the next decade to upgrade vital infrastructure and strengthen system resiliency, unforeseen situations or planned work may arise. Our goal is to help ensure customers receive the latest details as soon as we have them, helping you stay informed about your service."

Below are the ways customers can stay informed:

Update contact information. Choose to receive notifications via phone, text, or email (standard text, data and phone rates may apply). Follow these three easy steps to keep your information and preferences up to date: Log onto MyWater at amwater.com/mywater. Click the 'Edit Info' button. Under Alerts & Notifications account settings, click the 'Change' button.

Choose to receive notifications via phone, text, or email (standard text, data and phone rates may apply). Follow these three easy steps to keep your information and preferences up to date: Check Customer Advisory Map. View the status of service impacts by clicking the 'Alerts' icon at the top right of amwater.com and entering your address.

View the status of service impacts by clicking the 'Alerts' icon at the top right of amwater.com and entering your address. Register for MyWater. New or current customers without a MyWater account can register for one today as long as the account number is handy. Register in three simple steps: Visit amwater.com/mywater and click on 'Sign Up for MyWater.' Fill out the registration form and submit it. Look for a registration confirmation email from MyWater and click on the link provided. If you do not see the registration email, please check your spam/junk folder.

New or current customers without a MyWater account can register for one today as long as the account number is handy. Register in three simple steps:

As a reminder, customers facing financial hardship may be eligible for one or more American Water state assistance programs. Budget billing and installment plans are also available. Find more information, including eligibility, how to enroll and contact information, by visiting https://amwater.com/corp/Customers-and-Communities/customer-assistance-programs.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

